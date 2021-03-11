Frankly Franklin: Cynthia Erivo follows Aretha's lead for limited series

“There are pivotal moments throughout her life that depict the genius of Aretha,” says director Anthony Hemingway. The goal: “To transport you to those places” and “feel” what those around her were feeling.

Erivo, who’s British, says she had different life experiences and relationships with music. But “a lot of my voice comes from her because I’ve been listening to her for such a long time. I don’t think I’m ever not going to be a pupil when it comes to music and singing and vocalizing.

“I’m learning how to use my voice in a completely different way, which I’m really thrilled about. It’s about finding a sound that is slightly unfamiliar to me than it was to her.”

Although Jennifer Hudson was picked by Franklin to play her in a screen biography (called “Respect”), that doesn’t negate what Erivo and company are doing.

“We have eight hours and they’ve got two,” Parks says. “We think the Queen of Soul deserves all the love and attention that this world can shower on her. If there were 100 projects, that would be even better. That woman lived an incredible life and every example from her life has gifts to give all of us.”