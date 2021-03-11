Frankly Franklin: Cynthia Erivo follows Aretha's lead for limited series

To play Aretha Franklin in the National Geographic series, “Genius: Aretha,” Cynthia Erivo immersed herself in documentaries, interviews and recordings.
“I get to be a geek of something I really love,” she says. “But that’s how I’ve been getting into her.”
A fan since she was a child, the Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning Erivo says she learned how to sing “and tell stories” by listening to Franklin. “You approach it by paying attention to the music, listening to her voice, listening how she communicates with her music.”
To prove the master class paid off, Erivo sang live during the shoot. “It allows me to connect to her,” she says. “Music is a real way to open up and to be vulnerable and share the way one feels to express the things that you can’t say. To be able to actually sing live means that I can be in the moment and I don’t have to manufacture it. It’s there in the words, in the lyrics, in the music.”
While “Aretha” doesn’t tell the “cradle to grave” story most screen biographies do, it does hit those highlights which, writer Suzan-Lori Parks says, “demonstrate her genius.”
In the first episode, for example, she’s seen singing in church – and wowing the congregation. Then, it moves to a recording session in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where she teaches white musicians what she wants out of a song.
“There are pivotal moments throughout her life that depict the genius of Aretha,” says director Anthony Hemingway. The goal: “To transport you to those places” and “feel” what those around her were feeling.
Erivo, who’s British, says she had different life experiences and relationships with music. But “a lot of my voice comes from her because I’ve been listening to her for such a long time. I don’t think I’m ever not going to be a pupil when it comes to music and singing and vocalizing.
“I’m learning how to use my voice in a completely different way, which I’m really thrilled about. It’s about finding a sound that is slightly unfamiliar to me than it was to her.”
Although Jennifer Hudson was picked by Franklin to play her in a screen biography (called “Respect”), that doesn’t negate what Erivo and company are doing.
“We have eight hours and they’ve got two,” Parks says. “We think the Queen of Soul deserves all the love and attention that this world can shower on her. If there were 100 projects, that would be even better. That woman lived an incredible life and every example from her life has gifts to give all of us.”
Erivo says it’s exciting to tell Franklin’s story more than once. “The more the merrier,” she says. “There are many heroes who have had their story told millions of times. To be in a moment where we can tell her story more than once is kind of amazing.”
Both Parks and Erivo were stunned when they met at a restaurant to first talk about “Genius: Aretha.”
When Erivo walked in, “they were playing that miscellaneous music and on came an Aretha Franklin song,” Parks says.
“That was the first time I had thought to myself, ‘OK, yes, this is the right thing to do,’” Erivo says. “I sat down and it started playing and it was like, ‘OK. Someone’s in the room.’”
The song, “Day Dreaming,” reminded her to be open to signs during the project.
When Shaian Jordan – who plays Franklin as a child – sang in front of some 1,500 people in a church setting, she “mastered the moment,” according to Courtney B. Vance, who plays Franklin’s father. “Because of her courage, the whole church lifted. That scene took off and turned into something else.”
Now, Parks says, it’s just a matter of time before viewers agree “genius” is a word that should be attached to Franklin’s name.
“Genius is not just some isolated thing that should be kept in an ivory tower,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright says. “We remind ourselves that Americans – black women who are also mothers, as with Aretha Franklin – are geniuses. I’m encouraging all of us to remember that genius inside of us.”