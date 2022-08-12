Fred Grandy scores new role but 'Love Boat' didn't help

When producer Greg Garcia was casting his new comedy, “Sprung,” he had no idea one of the actors who read for a role happened to be a favorite from his past.

“We just were watching people audition and picking the absolute best actors for the roles,” he says.

When Fred Grandy auditioned, Garcia said, “That guy’s hilarious. Cast him. It wasn’t until the next day that he was from ‘The Love Boat.’ I didn’t realize it.”

Garcia, the creator of “Raising Hope” and “My Name Was Earl,” loved the former Iowa congressman’s career-making series.

“I watched so much ‘Love Boat’ as a kid,” he says. “I was so excited when the babysitter was coming over because that meant I was going to get to break the rules and I was going to get to watch ‘The Love Boat’ and then, maybe, ‘Fantasy Island.’ But sometimes, that scared me a little bit.”

Now back in acting after a period in public service, Grandy has appeared in guest roles on a number of series and, most recently, toured the country in “Give ‘em Hell, Harry,” as Harry Truman.

Not being recognized by Garcia – an avowed fan – should have been taken as a compliment, the producer says. “It was about his performance. It had nothing to do with anything else. He was just the best for the job.”

In the series, he plays the husband of Kate Walsh, a conniving congresswoman who’s lining her pockets at voters’ expense.