LOS ANGELES – It pays to hang out at Hollywood parties.
Thanks to a few Vanity Fair affairs, Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba became fast friends and realized they shared similar outlooks and goals.
When Union was asked to spin off her “Bad Boys II” character for “L.A.’s Finest,” she immediately thought of Alba.
“There are not too many women who run a billion-dollar company, have established iconic characters who can kick a--, who have the same work ethic I do and who are not afraid to speak their mind,” Union says. “There’s only Jessica Alba. So that’s why I started calling and begging and sending tequila.”
On a break from acting to raise children, Alba was intrigued by the idea and also liked that she and Union would serve as executive producers. That gave them clout in a business that’s not always willing to share it with actors.
“It’s about being respectful and wanting the show to be really good,” Alba says. “We could be a united front.” She signed on and the two set out to make the series a reflection of their values.
Changes began during the pilot. While both play detectives, they were uneasy embracing traditional television types. “One was the perfect wife at home and she had to be uptight; Gab’s character had to be the rebellious one,” Alba says. “In real life, people are a lot more fluid and bleed in and out of their boundaries.”
The two expressed their concerns to the writers and, quickly, those writers picked up on the way Union and Alba played off each other. “They started leaning into it,” Union says.
Their fellow producers also allowed the two to do extra takes, just in case they wanted a more adult version.
While NBC passed on “L.A.’s Finest,” the series wasn’t dead. Instead, Sony decided to use it to launch its Spectrum channel and, yes, include some of the more adult content a broadcast network might avoid.
“It’s more realistic,” Union says of the revamped version. “There’s a lot more of the messiness – even down to the wardrobe choices.”
Meanwhile, the two set out to make their set family friendly. Because both have toddlers, they wanted to be able to bring their children to work without worries. Both have tricked-out trailers that are childproofed and ready for visits.
Union, who had a child through a surrogate during the show’s filming, saw Alba’s mothering instincts the minute she called with the news.
Alba got on the phone with the nanny who helped her through three children, got a nursery set up and taught Union the finer points of motherhood.
“I was never that person who babysat,” Union says. “I’d mow your lawn before I did anything with your kids.”
Alba made sure her co-star was ready for the new phase in her life.
“I literally came to work and our team of nannies had outfitted my whole trailer,” Union says.
Now the two are determined to change the way Hollywood does business.
“I was about 43 – in the middle of ‘Being Mary Jane’ – when I actually felt I had clout,” Union says. “I was elevated to an executive producer and I would make a suggestion and they’d go, ‘OK.’ I was armed with all my rebuttals and they just said, ‘OK.’ Is this something I could have done earlier? No. I tried and was rebuffed or ignored all together.”
Alba says James Cameron listened to her on “Dark Angel,” “but when he wasn’t around, it was a whole other thing. That was tough.”
Now, the two are look for other ways they can make a difference.
“I’ve been in the business almost 25 years,” says Union, “and there is zero consideration for your life, your health. How do you get to the dentist? How do you get to the doctor? How do you pick up your kids? They don’t care.”
At “L.A.’s Finest,” “the scheduling is a lot more logical. They schedule you in a way that allows you to come in, do great work and get home. They listen and people are accountable.”
Both say the new arrangement is refreshing. The show is, too. “It was already a revolutionary act of (having) two female leads, one of whom is black, who’s in charge and who gets to have a massive say-so in who the other powerhouse is,” Union says. “And she’s a Latina who is the face and owner and creator of a billion-dollar company, who is an international superstar. It doesn’t happen – but it’s because we haven’t been given the opportunity.”