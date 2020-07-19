Gary Cole mixes it up with 'Office Space,' 'Veep' and, now, 'mixed-ish'

“When Julia (Louis-Dreyfus, the show’s star) announced that she had health issues and that led to us stopping production for a year, we knew that (the next season) was going to be the last year,” Cole says. “We had a whole year getting used to being without this so when it returned, it made it all the more joyous. It was emotional, for sure, but the ride to get to the end was a lot of fun. And for everybody involved, that was show was all about the ride.”

Unlike other TV shows Cole was on, “Veep” spent a good deal of time in rehearsal, “pulling scenes apart and putting them back together…even on the day of shooting. They never settled for anything. Instead of doing 10 shows the last year, they decided to strip it down to seven and make it as exceptional as we could.”

Now thrilled with the possibilities of “mixed-ish,” Cole says the comedy has the ability to reach a wide range of age groups. “My father gets a real kick out of it. My daughter loves it and she’s 26. We’re getting all these perspectives. Certainly the power of network television still exists.”

In the future, Cole says, who knows how generations will look back on 2020. “Will we even have shows that exist like this?”

