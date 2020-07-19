Gary Cole mixes it up with 'Office Space,' 'Veep' and, now, 'mixed-ish'

LOS ANGELES – For a history buff like Gary Cole, “mixed-ish” is a great way to revisit the past.
“It’s like music,” he says. “When you hear music, you immediately go to a time and place. It’s the same with historical events. I remember them when they happened. I just didn’t have the grasp of what they meant.”
In the ABC sitcom, he plays the gruff father of Mark-Paul Gosselaar, a free spirit married to Tika Sumpter. Sumpter’s character works for him and, frequently, the two butt heads.
The reason: Cole’s Harrison Jackson III represents a lot of the “ists” that were prevalent during the 1980s, the show’s time period. In addition to being a chauvinist, he’s also an egotist and, at times, a racist.
“Mixed-ish,” a spinoff of “black-ish,” details what life was like for Rainbow Johnson as the child of a Black mother and a white father. Frequently, Cole says, the series will light on seminal moments during the 1980s.
“It’s a real museum piece,” he says. “You’re kind of flashing back to a lot of things.”
When the cast got on the set, Ethan William Childress, who plays his grandson, saw a landline telephone and asked, “What’s that bar on the wall?”
“He had no idea,” Cole says. “It shows just how much you don’t even think of.”
Key political moments – the Reagan years, for example – have a different meaning for the Illinois native when he looks back.
“I was living in Chicago at the time, just getting started,” he says. “I was probably confused about a lot of things and I didn’t plan much beyond the next month’s rent.”
Cole joined the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 1985 and got his first brush with fame in the miniseries, “Fatal Vision.” That led to a string of television appearances and, in 1999, a role as the insufferable office supervisor Bill Lumbergh in “Office Space.”
Even today, he says, “70 percent of the people who come up to me because of that movie. We’ve all had a boss like that but, strangely, I never worked in an office before. I didn’t understand the impact of making a movie about that culture, that world. (Director) Mike Judge nailed it. Every character in that movie is entertaining, so it works on a lot of different levels. It certainly hit a nerve for people who answer to management or, even worse, middle management.”
Countless other film and television television roles (as all sorts of executives, cops and bad guys) followed until he landed in “Veep” as Kent Davison, the president’s no-nonsense numbers cruncher.
“When Julia (Louis-Dreyfus, the show’s star) announced that she had health issues and that led to us stopping production for a year, we knew that (the next season) was going to be the last year,” Cole says. “We had a whole year getting used to being without this so when it returned, it made it all the more joyous. It was emotional, for sure, but the ride to get to the end was a lot of fun. And for everybody involved, that was show was all about the ride.”
Unlike other TV shows Cole was on, “Veep” spent a good deal of time in rehearsal, “pulling scenes apart and putting them back together…even on the day of shooting. They never settled for anything. Instead of doing 10 shows the last year, they decided to strip it down to seven and make it as exceptional as we could.”
Now thrilled with the possibilities of “mixed-ish,” Cole says the comedy has the ability to reach a wide range of age groups. “My father gets a real kick out of it. My daughter loves it and she’s 26. We’re getting all these perspectives. Certainly the power of network television still exists.”
In the future, Cole says, who knows how generations will look back on 2020. “Will we even have shows that exist like this?”
