'Generation 9/11' opens up about life after tragedy

Liz Mermin, the film’s director, says the offspring of 9/11 victims have had lives “bracketed by tragedy.”

“They were born in the wake of one and graduated in the midst of others,” she says. “What have they made of the world? What has the world been made of in between? That’s what I would find fascinating – getting to hear their take on the world around them.”

Some, like Gorki, didn’t read much about 9/11. “It is really rare that I go out of my way to find information about the subject.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Retik, interest ebbs and flows. “I can find out general facts about 9/11 online so easily,” she says. But there are questions about her father, that she can’t ask online. “It definitely kind of comes in waves.”

All three say they appreciate hearing more about their fathers.

“Growing up, I was told that I look identical to my father or I do some acts that he did,” Szurkowski says. “That’s the type of connection I feel I have. I feel he’s always around and his presence is always here.”