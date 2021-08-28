'Generation 9/11' opens up about life after tragedy

Nick Gorki says it’s probably to be expected that he would be the only male cheerleader in his high school.
“I was very, very comfortable in not belonging necessarily to anything and becoming my own person,” he says.
The reason? As a child of one of the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, he always felt singled out. “My family history was kind of a little all over the place.”
Now a student at Purdue University, Gorki got to meet many of the more than 100 children born after 9/11 who never got to know their fathers. For the 80-some participants in the documentary, “Generation 9/11,” it was an opportunity to talk about things they held inside.
For many – like Dina Retik, a student at the University of Vermont – the tragedy was an identifier. They were “9/11 families.”
Retik’s mother was so moved by the support she decided to give back by creating a charity for widows in Afghanistan.
Others didn’t talk much about connections because they didn’t know how it would be received.
“If somebody asked, I’d say, ‘Yes, my father was killed in 9/11,’” Claudia Szurkowski says during a zoom conference. “But I would never go into full detail about it because I would get a completely different reaction out of kids.”
Liz Mermin, the film’s director, says the offspring of 9/11 victims have had lives “bracketed by tragedy.”
“They were born in the wake of one and graduated in the midst of others,” she says. “What have they made of the world? What has the world been made of in between? That’s what I would find fascinating – getting to hear their take on the world around them.”
Some, like Gorki, didn’t read much about 9/11. “It is really rare that I go out of my way to find information about the subject.”
For Retik, interest ebbs and flows. “I can find out general facts about 9/11 online so easily,” she says. But there are questions about her father, that she can’t ask online. “It definitely kind of comes in waves.”
All three say they appreciate hearing more about their fathers.
“Growing up, I was told that I look identical to my father or I do some acts that he did,” Szurkowski says. “That’s the type of connection I feel I have. I feel he’s always around and his presence is always here.”
Gorki says his mother has told him “I look almost identical to my dad. I would like to think I’m a living embodiment of what he was, especially as I become older and older. He was only 27 when he died. As I get closer to that age, it’s like, ‘This is really neat carrying out what was taken from him.’”
To connect with her father, Retik and her older siblings decided to get his initials tattooed on their arms. “It’s on my left wrist, so it connects to my heart,” she says. “I love getting to have that reminder that he’s with me, because I think about him every day. It feels good to have him so close to me.”
Connecting with others has been helpful. “I always felt very alone in this feeling,” Gorki says. “Just knowing that other people like me are out there is very comforting.”
Gorki says meeting others in “Generation 9/11” has been like therapy. “I was able to put into words what I had been feeling,” he says.
Thanks to the pandemic, “I feel so much more comfortable communicating in a professional setting through email, through texts, through phone (calls). I definitely feel like my communication has gotten a lot stronger.”
Because of constraints placed on filmmakers by the coronavirus pandemic, they had to find new ways to get a feel for the participants’ lives. Each contributor got a box camera and they talked to others through Zoom.
“We got to know each other remotely,” Mermin says.
Now, there’s a bond that ties the interviewees together. “I appreciate all the work that was put into this,” says Szurkowski.