'Generation' aims for realistic look at high school

The young actors who play high school students in the new HBO Max series, “Generation,” couldn’t believe the themes it was going to address.
Filled with plenty of sexuality and risqué moments, it was more adult than anything they had seen.
“I was clutching my pearls,” says Justice Smith – who plays Chester, a confident athlete who likes shattering stereotypes. “I was like, ‘No, I can’t say these things.’”
For Chloe East, who plays Naomi, “Generation” seemed authentic: “I know this girl. I know this language.”
The series’ “authenticity” (a word most in it like to use), comes from Zelda Barnz, a 19-year-old who collaborated with her father, Daniel, to craft something that hews closer to actual life than other high school television series.
“One of the things that Zelda’s always wanting us to do is reflect the actual experiences of teenagers which, sometimes, are kind of random or weird,” Daniel Barnz says during a Zoom conference.
The idea for “Generation” came from stories she heard in her Gender and Sexuality Alliance that were “poignant and funny.”
“We suggested that she write them down,” he adds. “And then we said, ‘You know, it would kind of make an interesting TV show just because the characters and the stories and roles are so amazing.”
Barnz and his husband, co-writer and producing partner, Ben Barnz, didn’t think it would get made because it didn’t seem like standard television fare. “We did think it would be kind of an amazing opportunity for us as TV writers to teach our daughter about how you think about conceiving a TV show and how you go about creating a world and characters.”
HBO Max bought it and the Barnzes (with the help of “Girls” creator Lena Dunham) set out to create a place where sexuality and race are fluid.
“If you’re basing a show off something real and authentic, something that’s real and authentic is intersectionality and people who identify across the gender and sexuality spectrum,” Zelda Barnz says. “It’s important to remember that there are not just people who are straight and gay. There’s a whole spectrum. All those identities deserve to be represented.”
In “Generation,” the characters run the gamut of sexual confidence. Chester, for example, pushes school conduct codes, dresses like a high-fashion model and goads others to express their feelings.
The character, Zelda Barnz says, was based on someone she knew in high school – someone who was president of the Gay-Straight Alliance, student body president and openly queer. “That was always so interesting to me. I felt like I was seeing a lot of shows where queer characters were bullied.” Her experience was the opposite. “There was this incredibly popular, beloved, very openly-queer person who would perform drag for the school, wear dresses and had no problem being openly themselves.”
Adds Smith: “Usually those characters are side characters or foil characters. In this, we really centralize his psyche and his life to expound on this person. Other writers kind fear delving into the layers of someone like that.”
In the opening episodes, viewers will see his confidence in a number of arenas and how he’s able to bring others over to his way of thinking.
Other, more mainstream, characters show their diversity as well.
“Each character is so bold and perfectly balanced,” Nathanya Alexander, who plays Arianna, says. “They’re unfiltered and that’s exciting to play, especially when you know these characters in real life.”
Daniel Barnz says that’s because his daughter is a “strong north star for all of us. Because she’s just out of high school, she can tell us where we’re getting it right and where we’re getting it wrong. I can’t tell you the fierce notes we’ve gotten about how our texts are written in the show and what it means if you put a capital letter or period at the end of a text – how it’s a sign of aggression and we better not do that. Thank god for Zelda keeping us on track.”
To make the most of dad’s experience and daughter’s authenticity, the two write together.
“We kind of loosely come up with the outlines together,” Daniel Barnz says. “And then we sort of split the drafts in half. She writes 15 pages; I write 15 pages and then we just keep handing them back and forth. It’s a blessing, as a father, to be given this opportunity to create something with my daughter.”
Smith says “Generation” will surprise those weaned on traditional – or safe – high school dramas.
“We’re in a new zeitgeist now where we’re accurately depicting what adolescent life is,” he says.
“Generation” premieres March 11 on HBO Max.