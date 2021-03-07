'Generation' aims for realistic look at high school

Adds Smith: “Usually those characters are side characters or foil characters. In this, we really centralize his psyche and his life to expound on this person. Other writers kind fear delving into the layers of someone like that.”

In the opening episodes, viewers will see his confidence in a number of arenas and how he’s able to bring others over to his way of thinking.

Other, more mainstream, characters show their diversity as well.

“Each character is so bold and perfectly balanced,” Nathanya Alexander, who plays Arianna, says. “They’re unfiltered and that’s exciting to play, especially when you know these characters in real life.”

Daniel Barnz says that’s because his daughter is a “strong north star for all of us. Because she’s just out of high school, she can tell us where we’re getting it right and where we’re getting it wrong. I can’t tell you the fierce notes we’ve gotten about how our texts are written in the show and what it means if you put a capital letter or period at the end of a text – how it’s a sign of aggression and we better not do that. Thank god for Zelda keeping us on track.”

To make the most of dad’s experience and daughter’s authenticity, the two write together.