George Lopez squares off with daughter Mayan in 'Lopez vs. Lopez'

Mayan Lopez remembers being 7 or 8 on the set of her father’s sitcom, “The George Lopez Show.” To earn extra money, she did odd jobs as an assistant director, wore a headset and made enough money to buy an American Girl doll in four weeks.

“Some of my greatest memories were sitting on the cameras and having to be really still,” Mayan says. “I got the bug” and wanted to be in show business.

Now, she and her father are in a new NBC sitcom, “Lopez vs. Lopez,” that’s loosely based on their lives. But it wasn’t born out of happiness.

“There was a time when we didn’t speak and were estranged for about three years,” Mayan says. George’s divorce from her mother was part of the problem. Then, too, George says, “I used to give up on people – whether it was my fault or not. I would remove people from my life. If I was to blame, I would just never have to see them again.”

The father/daughter relationship, however, was a bit different. George knew he couldn’t walk away.

“The pandemic brought us back together,” Mayan says. “I started making TikToks with my family to reconnect.”

Producer Debbye Wolfe saw them and thought there could be a series in the concept. She got the two sides together and created “Lopez vs. Lopez.” “The only way these two were going to heal their relationship was on the set of their own NBC sitcom,” Wolfe says.

The two are talking, healing their wounds and seeing the value in working out problems in a different way.

The series, Mayan says, has given her more confidence in her relationship with her father. “We’re co-workers. For the sake of our relationship, there has to be some emotional separation, but the bond and the love show very clearly on screen.”

“I keep it real by not saying goodbye to her when I leave at the end of the day,” George jokes.

“Both George and Mayan are so open to exploring all the things, not just with the writers, but also what they have to bring from their own experiences together,” Executive Producer Bruce Helford say.

Mayan says enough time has passed that they can look at the situation from a different point of view. “I like to think of comedy as pain and time.”

In the series, they play fictionalized versions of themselves, conjuring those conversations that could have taken place.

COVID, Mayan says, really brought them together. Realizing the need to speak to one another, Mayan started the videos and got attention from the outside.

The series that resulted, “really shows the pain of reconnection,” she says. “Sometimes it can get a little too overwhelming and maybe you need to go take a break. It’s ebb and flow. In those show we’re ‘on’ and we’re working. Just like in real life, we’re working on our relationship and learning new things every day.”

Adds George: “It was very difficult to be able to have to look at your flawed self and be honest with yourself. (Starring in the series) was going to take me on a very painful journey. Much like life, laughter is the best medicine. I don’t think it’s as good as antidepressants, but it can be a good medicine.”

“Lopez vs. Lopez” airs Nov. 4 on NBC and Peacock.