Get 'Physical': New series lets Rose Byrne unpack fitness baggage

Just off playing Gloria Steinem in the limited series, “Mrs. America,” she says the new project felt like a great companion piece. “Sheila has definitely come up through the ‘60s and ‘70s as a child of that movement and yet she’s become quite disillusioned by it. It’s still a very challenging time for women to find that independence and it doesn’t necessarily come from the feminist movement of that time in all ways.”

Sheila, instead, finds empowerment in financial independence. “But she has no agency and she has no way to do that.”

As the business grows, she grows.

While executing those aerobic moves in front of a class, Byrne says she found freedom from things that usually clutter a mind. “The aerobics aspect of it is so physical it gets you out of your head. I’m so focused on trying to do the moves or the choreography, I found it actually quite liberating.”

Weisman, who created the series, says she borrowed aspects from her family. “In my family and in so many in the culture around me, the rules were still very traditional. It was interesting to explore how, even in a very progressive environment, women still were so often taking a back seat and were still in supporting roles.”