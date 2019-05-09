BURBANK, Calif. – Kaley Cuoco calls it “the perfect science experiment.”
Blessed with the right actors, writers, producers and directors, “The Big Bang Theory” has lasted 12 seasons, spawned one prequel (“Young Sheldon”), launched dozens of careers and made nerds cool.
And yet, it almost didn’t happen. When creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady couldn’t get the chemistry right, CBS gave them a second shot at fixing the pilot. Key to the equation: The role of the outsider teaching the nerds. Actress Amanda Walsh was cast as Katie, a harder-edged version of Penny.
The role was rewritten and recast and the right “Theory” was born.
“CBS was very wise in their trust of Bill and Chuck,” Johnny Galecki says just weeks before the final episode is taped. “A second shot almost never happens.”
That waiting period between pilots was agonizing, according to Jim Parsons. “I was just mentally and emotionally exhausted, wondering what would happen. When we finally got the word, it was the best news in the world.”
Cuoco says one of the keys to “Big Bang’s” success was the way its characters were portrayed. “They were underdogs at the beginning,” she says of Parsons’ Sheldon and Galecki’s Leonard. “And now they’ve totally come out on top. We made nerdy cool years ago, when it wasn’t.”
Considered one of the most successful sitcoms in television history, “The Big Bang Theory” will end its run May 16, followed by a special looking at the show’s history and impact.
To give viewers an idea just how special it was, Warner Bros. executives named Stage 25 “The Big Bang Theory Stage” in February. In addition to “Big Bang,” the stage was also used to film “Casablanca,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” three “Batman” films and “Giant.”
A once-in-a-lifetime series
Kunal Nayyar, who plays Sheldon and Leonard’s friend Raj, says the series is one of those “once-in-a-lifetime” things. “Sometimes something like this happens and you get lucky,” he says. “You don’t realize it when it’s starting but with age and wisdom, you come to appreciate it. It feels like 12 years ago I was just like a child. I had no compass.”
Now, thanks to the show’s success, he and the other series regulars are financially able to make choices other actors can’t.
“When I got my first paycheck, I went and bought a fancy car,” Nayyar recalls. “Before that, I had a car breaking down every two days. Eight episodes in, a (writers) strike happened and I was like, ‘Oh my god. How am I going to pay for this car?’ I was not self-aware enough to understand what it all meant.”
As “Big Bang” grew in popularity, guest stars (from physicist Stephen Hawking to “Star Trek’s” Leonard Nimoy) appeared, lending scientific and sci-fi credibility. The cast expanded as well.
Mom's voice
Melissa Rauch, who was signed for one episode, became a regular after she clicked with Simon Helberg’s Howard Wolowitz. “Everyone was so warm and welcoming,” she says. “I was a fan of the show. I would have been so annoyed if they had forced me in. But they did it naturally and little by little.”
Now, she’s part of the core seven (which also includes Mayim Bialik as Sheldon’s wife). Bernadette’s high-pitched voice has become a hallmark – even though that’s not the way Rauch sounds off screen. “Whenever I’m working on a role, the voice is always my way in,” she explains. “My mother sounds very similar to Bernadette, except with a New Jersey accent.”
When Rauch told her mom she was paying homage, “she was thrilled, but she said, ‘I don’t talk like that.’”
The idea that she and Helberg could star in a spinoff series surprises. “I’m always open to anything,” she says. “But it’s hard to even wrap my brain around that just because this is all so bittersweet.”
A reunion?
Nayyar says it’s entirely possible there will one day be a reunion. Now, though, “there’s real excitement about the future and also a sadness about saying goodbye. The pressure is off, but we’re all protecting ourselves.”
Ratings and awards aside, “The Big Bang Theory” will be remembered by its actors for the sense of family it created on set. All of the actors say they grew close to the crew and will miss the fun they had together.
Most, though, say its role in making outsiders feel accepted – and loved – was its biggest achievement.
“Tuesdays before tapings, we often had guests from Make a Wish and other foundations,” Rauch says. “We were able to connect with the audience who this has resonated most with.”
Adds Nayyar: “There were always people who told us how it affected them personally. ‘I was in hospital and this was the only thing that got me through.’ People who have lost people talked about how they watched the show together. Those are the things that fill your heart with joy.”
Crucial to that connection? “The writers were never at a loss with these characters,” Galecki says. “But if there’s a recipe for the kind of chemistry here on the stage and in the writer’s room, every show would last 280-some episodes.”
Like some theories, he adds, “you just can’t explain it.”