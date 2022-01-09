Gordon Ramsay's 'Next Level Chef' show just how creative chefs can be

“All good food comes out of the basement,” Chef Gordon Ramsay says.

Which means?

That’s where a chef has to be creative. “Basement cooking,” he says, is where a chef doesn’t have the luxury of great equipment or ingredients. He has to cook smarter.

When Ramsay trained in Paris, he was stuck in the basement turning sorbets. “It was like six or seven hours a day, creating the most amazing sorbet,” he explains. “That’s where I learned to speak French. That’s where I was desperate to get up to that next level and run the fish section for Guy Savoy.”

That “learner” level also served as inspiration for Ramsay’s latest television competition, “Next Level Chef.” In the Fox series, he and “Top Chef” veterans Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais serve as mentors to three teams who are cooking on three levels. The top level has the best equipment and the best ingredients; the bottom – or “basement” – makes do with what it can find. By winning a competition, those chefs can move up.

“We’ve got these three incredible kitchens, three stories high, 85,000 tons of steel,” Ramsay says during a Zoom call. “Contestants grab ingredients and have to cook live. It gets you seriously creative when you have to think fast on your feet.”

Arrington, who worked in the basement while she was going to culinary school, says the time she spent there built character and helped confirm this was what she wanted to do.

“I worked for free with the pastry team and the prep team, peeling potatoes for hours,” Arrington says. “There was a day I remember specifically – my hands were hurting, my calf muscles were burning and I thought, ‘Maybe I’m not cut out for this career.’ And I remember stepping into the hall and pulling myself together. Twenty years later, here we are. The basement is no joke.”

While “Next Level Chef” thrives on competition, it’s not cutthroat, Ramsay says. “There’s something quite refreshing about that level of creativity when you’re down in the dumps and shocked with what you’ve just put together.”

Shows like “Great British Bake-Off” may have fostered an interest in cooking, but “there’s not much action when you stick it in the oven and you have to wait 45 minutes until your profiteroles arrive,” Ramsay says. “Cooking fish and meat are completely different than baking.”

Adds Blais: “The intensity creates inspiration and the inspiration sort of creates these magical moments with food. This is the toughest culinary improv game you can play right now. When you have to think fast and move fast, it just creates some really amazing, magical food moments.”

Whoever wins “Next Level Chef” gets a cash prize and a 12-month mentorship with the three celebrity chefs. “That’s quite a rare opportunity and something we very rarely give out,” Ramsay says.

The show also lets future employers see how well they can work under pressure.

“It is a competition setting, but they are not calling each other out,” Arrington says. “They are really supporting each other as teams and individuals. That was really, really beautiful to watch.”

Although Ramsay has made a name for himself in kitchens that boast the best of everything, “that’s not real life,” says Matt Cahoon, the show’s executive producer. “It’s not what most of us deal with.”

Intrigued with a street vendor in Thailand who was awarded a Michelin star, Cahoon says he realized creativity was what separated one chef from another. “Any chef should be able to create something great in the best environments, but what can you do in the worst? How creative can you be when all of the chips are stacked against you?”

“Next Level Chef” airs on Fox.

