Guy Pearce embraces a 'realistic' Scrooge in 'A Christmas Carol'

LOS ANGELES – Before starring an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” Guy Pearce picked a copy of Charles Dickens’ book, started to read it and put it down.
“It was good to have it as a little confidence booster if I needed to tap into it,” he says. “But I know that can be debilitating because if the character is different in the book than it is on the script, it just serves as confusion.”
The new FX edition is still set in Dickens’ time, but Pearce’s character – Ebenezer Scrooge – isn’t some wizened man with a chip on his shoulder.
Writer Steven Knight says he wanted to see an attractive Scrooge, someone who, “given a different circumstance, a different history and a different way of being, would be a personable human being. I didn’t want to make him look like his soul. But on the outside, he’s OK.”
Pearce saw him as a powerful businessman with a bit of swagger. “He isn’t just turning his back on the world because he hates it all,” he says. “He actually takes on the world in a way that a bully might.”
Pearce wanted him to use that as a survival technique – “a way to sort of mask any pain this person may have experienced in his life.”
To further the analogy, he made sure Scrooge wasn’t locked in a Dickensian world, talking in clipped British tones. Director Nick Murphy encouraged him to speak realistically.
“If you’re doing Shakespeare or something from the 1800s or the 1500s, you affect kind of a strange formality,” Pearce says. “You sort of think you should not do anything that feels contemporary.”
Also, Knight’s script felt more modern because it looked at Scrooge’s psychology, “so our behavior with each other needed to also be contemporary,” Pearce says. “That’s not to say we’re riffing like rappers. But Nick was very keen to make sure that we didn’t fall into the trap of some old-fashioned kind of theme that just became very stiff.”
Pearce, the star of such films as “Memento” and “L.A. Confidential,” says acting in films is like walking a tightrope because there’s a need to balance directorial style with technical ability. “The way something is edited, then the way something is released can trip a project up along the way.
“I’ve done things before and I look at it and I think, ‘I’m just in the wrong movie. I’m just doing the wrong thing here.’ So when all of that stuff comes together beautifully ... it goes beyond what I think anyone could have really imagined. Then you’re creating history .... It’s hard to really fathom how meaningful it is.”
Although Pearce has never been in another version of “A Christmas Carol,” he likes the journey Scrooge goes on. “It’s the perfect thing for an actor to play,” he says. “You get to look at the reasons why you are the way you are. The beauty of this piece of literature is that it’s broad-based enough that there are many different ways it can be realized and can be sort of portrayed.”
Knight’s script, he says, was stuffed with dialogue. “I had tons to learn, so it was really, really hard work. But I love hard work.”
Before his son was born in 2016, the 52-year-old Pearce says he wasn’t one to indulge in the holiday season. “I don’t have a Christmas tree at home. I have a big giraffe that I’ll decorate. Now that I’ve got a little boy, the toys will come and I’ll have to de-Scrooge myself to some degree.”