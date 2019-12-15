Guy Pearce embraces a 'realistic' Scrooge in 'A Christmas Carol'

“If you’re doing Shakespeare or something from the 1800s or the 1500s, you affect kind of a strange formality,” Pearce says. “You sort of think you should not do anything that feels contemporary.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also, Knight’s script felt more modern because it looked at Scrooge’s psychology, “so our behavior with each other needed to also be contemporary,” Pearce says. “That’s not to say we’re riffing like rappers. But Nick was very keen to make sure that we didn’t fall into the trap of some old-fashioned kind of theme that just became very stiff.”

Pearce, the star of such films as “Memento” and “L.A. Confidential,” says acting in films is like walking a tightrope because there’s a need to balance directorial style with technical ability. “The way something is edited, then the way something is released can trip a project up along the way.

“I’ve done things before and I look at it and I think, ‘I’m just in the wrong movie. I’m just doing the wrong thing here.’ So when all of that stuff comes together beautifully ... it goes beyond what I think anyone could have really imagined. Then you’re creating history .... It’s hard to really fathom how meaningful it is.”