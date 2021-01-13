Hanging with mom: Kyra Sedgwick comedy shows the importance of 'community'

If you do everything right as a parent, you get fired from the job, actress Kyra Sedgwick says.

“You birthed them, they turn out to be great people and you want to hang out with them and then they have other things to do,” the mother of two explains.

That feeling of abandonment fuels Sedgwick’s new series, “Call Your Mother,” an ABC comedy about an Iowa mom who moves to California to be closer to her twentysomething daughter, Jackie, and son, Freddie.

Writer/producer Kari Lizer says she was prompted to write the series when her three children left home. “The only part that is not true is I have not traveled and chased them around the world, only because they wouldn’t let me,” she says during a Zoom conference.

Still, a visit to Iowa to see her son encouraged her to begin the series there. “I’m sort of smitten with Iowa,” Lizer says. “My son worked in Iowa on a campaign for a while and I would visit him. There are very nice people there and it seemed like a good place to be from that was not Los Angeles. So, when (Sedgwick’s character, Jean) got to Los Angeles, that would be a very ‘other’ place to be from.”