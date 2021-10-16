HBO's 'Succession' gears up for more family intrigue, backstabbing

“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong has no clue why people like his show.

Sure, it tracks the machinations of a very wealthy family and, yes, it’s fun to see the rich deal with problems. But what do viewers want to see?

More of the same?, he asks. But “you can get into a loop of self-reflection, which isn’t useful.”

So, the third season will deal with picking up the pieces after son Kendall seized power and put his father, Logan Roy, into a precarious position.

“I think it all kind of comes naturally,” Armstrong says during a Zoom conference. “We had that narrative bomb drop at the end of the season, so it felt like, ‘let’s just pick up the pieces.’”

Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall, had no idea what might follow. “I think we see a sort of airborne Kendall at the beginning of the season, someone who feels like he’s finally wrested himself free from the chains that have been binding him. Jesse did say to me it was as if Napoleon is sacking Moscow and everyone has left the city, so it’s sort of a Pyrrhic victory.”

Armstrong says talking with the show’s writers has helped bring the storyline into focus. What emerges: an arc for each of the show’s characters. “If all of their story isn’t shown, it should be a submerged story.”

Instead of talking in terms of “this is Kendall’s season,” “it’s much better and more organic and probably more wholesome for us to all feel like, ‘We’re just following the story of this family,'” Armstrong adds.

For Brian Cox, who plays Logan, the series has very Shakespearean undertones. “Logan is an archetype,” he says. “He does represent those kinds of things of authority. And, also the downside is he’s a white dinosaur, so, therefore, he is near the end of his sell-by date. That’s very similar to King Lear.”

“Long Day’s Journey into Night” is another template, he says. “The interesting thing for me is the character’s secrets. That’s the thing we kind of maintain throughout the whole of the series: Who are these guys and who do they become? It’s a waste of energy to anticipate what it’s going to be like next. You just take it as it comes and, usually, it’s pretty bloody fine.”

Strong, who won an Emmy for the second season, says characters search for power when there’s a lack of love. “Jung had said that where love is absent, power fills the vacuum….that feels quite Shakespearean to me.”

Kieran Culkin, who plays Kendall’s brother, Roman, says he never sees the family as wealthy.

“To them,” says Armstrong, “it’s the water they swim in. They’re not really aware of it.”

Matthew MacFadyen, who plays Logan’s son-in-law, says money could be the corrosive thing in the family. “Or is it not about the money? Is it about lack of love and affection or something else?”

Cox says he’s always surprised by the twists and turns “Succession” takes. “It seems to be one trajectory but, actually, it never is. It’s on several trajectories. And it really is a reflection of how human beings live, how we shift and how we dance.”

“Succession” airs on HBO. Its third season begins Oct. 17.

