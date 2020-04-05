Helen Hunt tracks start of war in 'World on Fire'

LOS ANGELES – Helen Hunt didn’t need a crash course in World War II history to play a journalist in “World on Fire,” a new “Masterpiece” miniseries.
Her father, director Gordon Hunt, “had a real fascination with the time,” she says, and shared the books he had read. Among them, “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” by William L. Shirer.
Shirer is one of the journalists who inspired her character. His book, "Berlin Diary," was her main source of information about the times.
“The diary, for me, was all of my homework in one book,” Hunt says. “It was miraculous.”
In PBS's fictionalized account – which covers 1939 in Europe – she witnesses a number of historic moments, including the arrival of 1,000 German tanks in Poland. “I was the way I would be if I discovered the worst nightmare was coming true,” the Oscar winner says. “I just felt the more human and mortal and real I could be, the more people might relate to what I was doing.”
Shot in the Czech Republic, the moment had the heft one might imagine. “It was a big production, for sure,” Hunt says.
Written by Peter Bowker, the series is expected to span the entire run of the war, unfolding one year at a time.
Through the eyes of various characters, audiences see how the war was viewed. Some were in favor of it; others saw the effect it was having. Jonah Hauer-King plays a diplomat and translator who’s pulled into the even through two women, both love interests. Julia Brown plays Lois Bennett, a vocalist; Zofia Wichlacz plays Kasia, a Warsaw waitress. Both provide their perspective.
Bowker says he was inspired by the documentary, “World at War,” about the war from various perspectives. “Because it was made in the ‘70s, a lot of the protagonists were still alive,” he says. “So you had the alarming thing of sitting in a room with your dad, who’d fought in the war with a non-repentant Nazi officer talking to a camera and still justifying (his) beliefs. It had an enormous impact on me in terms of its storytelling and how it handled those perspectives.”
Hunt says she saw her character as the eyes of the audience: “I’m playing the woman who looked over the fence and saw 1,000 German tanks lined up. I responded to the choice to choose simple people doing their jobs.”
While Hunt, an Emmy winner for “Mad About You,” hasn’t played a journalist before this, she says Shirer and Claire Hollingworth, the Daily Telegraph reporter who got the “scoop of the century,” were ideal role models.
“You couldn’t Google things back then,” she says. “You had to be tenacious and thorough and deeply interested.”
She plays those notes throughout the seven-part drama.
Hauer-King, meanwhile, gets to straddle several worlds. “Handling two women was really interesting and very challenging for me,” he says. “On the surface, I found it very difficult to understand. And when you’re building a character, you’re trying to make sense of someone and understand their actions and their feelings and sympathize and empathize. I was finding that very difficult.”
Hauer-King found answers in the man’s background: “There’s a lack of self-knowledge. When someone falls in love with two people, the first thing you think is maybe they don’t care or they’re callous in some way. That’s not true of Harry. Lois and Kasia really represent two aspects of his life.
“Lois is progressive and political and lets him feel that rebellious streak towards his mother and society; Kasia represents a free-spiritedness and an adventure and a life away from Manchester altogether.”
Already renewed for another season, “World on Fire” will continue to show how those characters morph over the years.
Because Hunt’s Nancy Campbell is a witness to some of the seminal moments of the war, she doubts her daughter Makena, who’s 15, will be rushing to see it. “The things my character finds out are very, very painful and dark,” she says.
"World at War" airs Sunday on "Masterpiece."
