Helen Hunt tracks start of war in 'World on Fire'

Bowker says he was inspired by the documentary, “World at War,” about the war from various perspectives. “Because it was made in the ‘70s, a lot of the protagonists were still alive,” he says. “So you had the alarming thing of sitting in a room with your dad, who’d fought in the war with a non-repentant Nazi officer talking to a camera and still justifying (his) beliefs. It had an enormous impact on me in terms of its storytelling and how it handled those perspectives.”

Hunt says she saw her character as the eyes of the audience: “I’m playing the woman who looked over the fence and saw 1,000 German tanks lined up. I responded to the choice to choose simple people doing their jobs.”

While Hunt, an Emmy winner for “Mad About You,” hasn’t played a journalist before this, she says Shirer and Claire Hollingworth, the Daily Telegraph reporter who got the “scoop of the century,” were ideal role models.

“You couldn’t Google things back then,” she says. “You had to be tenacious and thorough and deeply interested.”

She plays those notes throughout the seven-part drama.