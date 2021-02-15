'Hello, Clarice.' New series shows what happened after 'Silence of the Lambs'

Catherine Martin, a character who was abducted in “The Silence of the Lambs,” is in the series, too. Played by Marnee Carpenter, she’s another one who is trying to move on from the trauma of the original. “It’s about continuing to let this boiling warrior come out,” says Carpenter. “She’s not about playing things safe. She is not a wallflower. She’s coming at you.”

Devyn Tyler, who plays a Black agent in a white-dominated FBI world, sees the series as a way to address issues that faced minorities some 30 years ago. “There’s a lot of new space to expand so we can see how (her character) Ardelia moves…and lives.”

“Clarice” also gives Starling a chance to deal with new-found fame. “What’s it like to be sort of suddenly famous for saving a life and defeating a monster?” Executive Producer Jenny Lumet says. “(Author) Thomas Harris' world is so lasting and popular…it’s kind of like you get to add your instrument to the symphony.”

Although the “Clarice” shoot was put on hold for more than half a year due to coronavirus concerns, cast members got to bond over Zoom and establish what Kurtzman calls a “long-standing dynamic.”

Starling butts up against Cudlitz’s character, Paul Krendler, who doesn’t want to cut her a break in the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program.