Here's who's going to win 'Dancing with the Stars'

And the winner of “Dancing with the Stars” is…Charli D’Amelio.

The results won’t be announced until next week’s finale, but you could tell Monday she was in a class by herself. One of the judges said she danced like a pro and, in two numbers, she demonstrated as much. Both earned her perfect scores and, more important, showed how truly good partner Mark Ballas is at choreography.

Her Viennese waltz and paso doble were perfection, setting a standard that others would struggle to equal.

Gabby Windey got two perfect scores, too, but she didn’t seem as committed to the endgame. She’ll do well and could be one of the dancers who go on the “DWTS” tour. D’Amelio could, too, but she already has a gig – a reality show.

Wayne Brady is the likely third-place finisher. He has real showmanship but the last weeks have been less than stellar. Monday, he dedicated his waltz to his late grandmother and it was a moving experience.

Shangela was also able to make the finals, even though the judges had to choose between the drag queen and “Coda” star Daniel Durant. Durant was a worthy competitor, able to show how hearing loss is not an obstacle. He and Trevor Donovan were eliminated.

Monday’s show was filled with surprises. Pro Witney Carson said she’s pregnant, host Tyra Banks said she was suffering from allergies and head judge Len Goodman announced he was retiring at the end of this season. With the show since its beginning, Goodman should be given a special mirror-ball trophy next week, commemorating his ability to make this more than a love fest.

Other judges gush over everything – even marginal moves. But Len would call out the flaws no matter how many audience members were likely to boo.

When they consider the judging panel next year, producers would be wise to leave it at three and, if necessary, bring in an occasional guest judge. In those opening weeks, four judges bumped into each other repeatedly.

So, where are we at now? Charli D’Amelio will win. Len will retire and, likely, Witney won’t be back next season.

At next week’s finale, look for a return from Selma Blair, the year’s most inspirational dancer. That should guarantee an emotional end to the season.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs on Disney+.