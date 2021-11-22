Here's why Iman Shumpert won 'Dancing' and what the series needs to do next

Told ya.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night and that’s just as it should be.

Considering he came into the competition as an athlete trying to extend his playing time, Shumpert made the greatest leap into another arena. He and Karagach were halting at best during those first weeks. They dug in, figured out how to make their height discrepancy work and emerged as a pair who wowed each time out. Their dances were original, dynamic and filled with tricks others wouldn’t try. When he started lifting her like they were in the weight room, the results were impressive.

On Monday’s finale, they got perfect scores for both dances and created a freestyle that won raves from the judges.

Their closest competition? Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, who also got perfect scores.

But here’s the difference – as much as they were making history as the first same-sex couple on the show, Siwa and Johnson had dancing experience. The “journey” (as “DWTS” producers like to categorize it) wasn’t as great as their competitors’.

Amanda Kloots, who also had Broadway dancing experience, came in fourth; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby came in third.

While Melora Hardin and Suni Lee were also good (and could have figured into the final four), the night’s dances were truly impressive and filled with moments that evoked tears.

Julianne Hough replaced brother Derek at the judges’ table (he was quarantined due to Covid) and raved just as much as he might have.

Mel C and Jimmie Allen sang on the two-hour show; other contestants were strewn around the audience. Surprisingly, it was hard to remember some of them were even on the show. Which brings us to the final thoughts about the season:

1. Too many contestants. The early weeks didn’t offer a chance to get to know the participants. Fewer dancers would have provided that essential “talking” time.

2. Predictable “storylines.” We’ve heard about the stakes a mirrorball win would mean for dozens of contestants. Harping on that journey is getting old.

3. Judges hate, judges rave. Whenever a judge dared offer anything critical he or she changed the tune the following week and said how much improvement was visible. We get it. But it’s not sincere.

4. Too many judges. Three is enough and then you don’t have that screwy tiebreaker rule that gives Len Goodman two votes.

5. More dances. We used to get three dances per pair in one night. Now, there is barely enough time for two.

6. Themes are fine. Paying tribute to Janet Jackson, “Grease” and Disney characters, good and bad, was fine.

7. Sidekick, please. Erin Andrews was ideal as the person who interviewed the dancers after their performances. Bring her back. Tyra Banks is too busy trying to be spontaneous.

8. Come up with another prize. Because there are dancers who excel in other ways, there might be a prize for “most improved dancer” or “most technically proficient.”

Shumpert, though, deserves everything “DWTS” has to offer. He came. He saw. He conquered.

