Hilary Duff finds a new way to romance in 'How I Met Your Father'

A follow-up to “How I Met Your Mother” might have happened a lot sooner. “This Is Us” just got in the way.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who were slated to write the pilot, were deep in the midst of crafting the NBC drama and didn’t have time to push “How I Met Your Father.”

“It was like that mosquito that gets embedded in the tree sap in ‘Jurassic Park,’” Aptaker explains. “It was just this script. No one had read it. No one had seen it.”

When “This Is Us” started its final season, the two realized they were going to be free to do something else. Enter: “Father.”

Executives at Disney Television told them they wanted to produce Hilary Duff’s next show. “So they set up a meeting for us,” Aptaker says, “and, faster than anything, this show came together.”

The next snag? Berger went into labor the day she and Aptaker were supposed to meet Duff.

“It was literally the only meeting I missed before having my baby,” Berger says. “I said, ‘I’m having contractions. I think I have to go to a hospital, but please tell her I’m dying to do this.’”

Berger and Duff gave birth just weeks apart, “which makes the whole thing feel even more magical,” Berger says.

While both “Mother” and “Father” have that look-back approach to telling a story, the two are not related.

Aptaker says it’s a “standalone sequel,” which means it’s set in the same world, but it’s really its own series. Pamela Fryman, who directed most of “Mother’s” episodes, is a producer on the new one and made sure it had “little rewards” for people who loved the original. “I think that will satisfy people who never have seen ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and it will satisfy people who are madly in love with the show.”

“It’s for everybody,” Fryman says.

To track her years on the original, Fryman kept binders with photos from key moments.

“You see the growth,” Duff says.

For the former “Lizzie McGuire” and “Younger” star, “Father” is a chance to remind viewers life doesn’t unfold like a television show.

Sophie, the character she plays in “Father,” “isn’t quite where she thought she would be,” Duff says. “She’s flailing a little bit and everyone around her is helping boost her up. I can’t tell you how many friends I have that are in this space, because I’m a completely different space.”

Married and the mother of three, Duff has been in show business since she was a child. She went through a teen idol phase, embarking on a recording career, and then a new life in films and fashion.

Following a string of television appearances and film roles, she joined the cast of “Younger” as an ambitious book executive. The part gave fans a chance to see her in a different light.

Now, “Father” presents another opportunity.

“Even though I’m in a different place in my life, I just felt like I was drawn to Sophie and we had a lot in common,” Duff says. “She doesn’t give up. She’s kind of struggling…odds are against her in her career but she’s leaning on this little pack of weirdos that she finds one night and they run off into the sunset together…to find their footing.”

Because Duff didn’t have experiences in the multi-camera format, she thought “Father” could be a good learning situation. “It kind of fell into place.”

Kim Cattrall plays the older Sophie (who tells the story of her romantic life to her son, circa 2050); several newcomers appear as her friends. Big “Lizzie Maguire” fans, they admit they were “fan-girling” around her a bit. “We were hyped,” says Francia Raisa.

Adds Tien Tran: “I looked everyone up before this and was just very intimidated by how talented and attractive” they were. “I was like: ‘I’ve got to show up.’”

Now, Duff says, it’s good to move beyond those early stages and “create something original by stealing a few things from (‘Mother’) that worked really well.

“Some of us watched the episodes and we were like, ‘We have a show. We did it. We look like we’re best friends.’ It kind of all fell into place.”

“How I Met Your Father” airs on Hulu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.