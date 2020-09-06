Hilary Swank says 'Away' stoked her desire to go into space

While editing “Away” during the coronavirus pandemic, producers of the new Netflix series realized how succinctly it addressed being quarantined from loved ones.
“The show started to resonate in a way we never imagined,” Executive Producer Jason Katims says during a Zoom call. “The show is about many things but, at its core, it’s a show about the human spirit and what the human spirit is capable of.”
Loosely based on an Esquire article about astronaut Scott Kelly, the series shows how the space travelers keep the home fires burning while they’re away for three years. Hilary Swank plays the commander of the mission to Mars. Her husband and daughter, back on Earth, insist she go, even though she’s torn by the distance between them.
“These writers wrote such an immensely deep, just layered, human being,” Swank says. “These people who are on this journey (are) working toward a goal together while having this gravitational pull to Earth.”
While in space, the astronauts have plenty of situations to make them question their decision.
For Swank, the idea of traveling outside the Earth is a no-brainer.
“I actually wanted to be an astronaut before I wanted to be an actor,” she says. “There are no boundaries. I don’t think I would want to go to Mars if it took three years, but the moon, a hundred percent.”
Surrounded by an international team, Swank’s Emma Green gets a chance to see how civilization operates outside the very political bounds of a continent. “That really transcends race and breaks through, right to the core of a human being and what that means,” she says.
For the actors, the game of pretend was unifying.
“Pretending you’re in zero gravity takes a lot of effort and a lot of effort to make it look effortless,” Swank says. “We were harnessed by the lower part of our hips and they were acting as a pendulum. So we’d squeeze our glutes to move us forward and squeeze our abs to move us backwards. It was a lot more challenging than we realized.”
Ato Essandoh, who plays Kwesi, an African botanist, says he thought the “wire” work was going to be like playing a character in “Peter Pan.” “Hanging from wires for like 19 hours a day didn’t seem like it was going to be great,” he says. “But we figured out the dance and the language so quickly we were adapting to changes on the fly.”
Each actor had a wire operator who helped choreograph the movement. “They had to be your dance partner on the outside,” Swank says.
Spacesuits were heavy; sweat was likely. “They weren’t made to look real. They were like real,” Swank says.
To get into proper form, Vivian Wu, who plays Lu, a Chinese astronaut, practiced tai chi, “so I could move in a way that’s slow, but also graceful. The first time I did my inversion, I was real excited. But at the same time, I had this headache that lasted for a day.”
With a minimum of practice each day, “we were doing spins and circles in the air,” says Ray Panthaki, who plays Ram, an Indian member of the team. “There was something just beautifully freeing about being up and so high in the studio. It was just a reminder that practice really does make perfect.”
To understand the mindset that goes into the work, the actors talked with astronauts who had been in space.
They, like the producers, discovered how aspirational the story is.
“This is a story about what we’re capable of doing,” Katims says. “It’s a story about what’s possible. And that’s the thing that I find so beautiful.”
"Away" airs on Netflix.
