Hilary Swank says 'Away' stoked her desire to go into space

Surrounded by an international team, Swank’s Emma Green gets a chance to see how civilization operates outside the very political bounds of a continent. “That really transcends race and breaks through, right to the core of a human being and what that means,” she says.

For the actors, the game of pretend was unifying.

“Pretending you’re in zero gravity takes a lot of effort and a lot of effort to make it look effortless,” Swank says. “We were harnessed by the lower part of our hips and they were acting as a pendulum. So we’d squeeze our glutes to move us forward and squeeze our abs to move us backwards. It was a lot more challenging than we realized.”

Ato Essandoh, who plays Kwesi, an African botanist, says he thought the “wire” work was going to be like playing a character in “Peter Pan.” “Hanging from wires for like 19 hours a day didn’t seem like it was going to be great,” he says. “But we figured out the dance and the language so quickly we were adapting to changes on the fly.”

Each actor had a wire operator who helped choreograph the movement. “They had to be your dance partner on the outside,” Swank says.

Spacesuits were heavy; sweat was likely. “They weren’t made to look real. They were like real,” Swank says.