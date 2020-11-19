Hoda Kotb says Thanksgiving without the Macy's Parade isn't Thanksgiving

At home, Kotb says, she’ll celebrate the holiday a bit differently. Instead of having everyone around the table, “we’re going to try and do our best with Zoom. We have this thing where you can prop up an iPad on a chair. It’s weird, but it’s oddly normal. All of a sudden, you realize we are sitting around the table. It’s not going to be like this every Thanksgiving…but we have to make some difficult choices.”

Because Macy’s personnel start work on the parade 18 months in advance, they had to do some quick-thinking during lockdown. The idea wasn’t to abandon it, but how it could continue, considering restrictions and safety.

At the “Today” show, Kotb says, work has not let up. Her approach, however, has changed. Instead of thinking of all the things she has to do, she takes time to “focus on a couple of good things.”

“After a shower, I sit downstairs and play the music I love and I write down three things I’m grateful for. Sometimes, I struggle with the third. But when you sit there, your brain starts looking for those things and, literally, when you’re done with those three things you actually feel lighter. And then I write one amazing thing that happened the day before.”