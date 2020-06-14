Holland Taylor loved Ann Richards' frank nature ... and wrote a play about her

“She comes alive with people and feels kind of morose by herself,” Taylor says. “When she was speaking, she just flowered.”

Because of her ability to turn a phrase, Richards became a talk show darling, turning up whenever a major event occurred to supply a quote.

Had she been born 10 years later, Richards “could have been our first female president, in a heartbeat,” Taylor says. “I cannot tell you how much people tell me that after they see the play.”

Although others have played the role in regional productions, Taylor hasn’t seen any of them. She has, however, shared background information with the actresses in order to fill in the details about Richards’ relationships.

“Ann,” she says, was her first play, “and last.”

“I do like writing but that was a specific creative adventure,” she says. “It was not me becoming a playwright.”

Richards’ friends and family have raved about the show, but Taylor has no idea how the late governor might have reacted – or how she’d view the constant turmoil in Washington these days.

“I think she would find it quite a show,” Taylor says of the current political scene. “Ann’s essential quality was truth-telling, facing the truth, thinking about the truth, knowing the truth, dealing with the truth and being truthful. I think she would be really stunned at the amount of confusion, destabilizing lack of integrity, sort of the collapse of the norms of government today. But she was a very positive person. She believed the world rolls forward ... she believed in progressive life – that we are progressing as a society – so I’m going to believe that, too.”

