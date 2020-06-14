Holland Taylor loved Ann Richards' frank nature ... and wrote a play about her

LOS ANGELES – Can great art come from moments of loss?
Ask actress Holland Taylor, who wrote “Ann” after the death of Texas Gov. Ann Richards.
“I was so mournful when she died. I felt like a child,” the Emmy-winning actress says. “I couldn’t accept it. So after some months of that, I thought I have to do something creative ... I realized I had to do a play about her because she was such a live performer herself.”
Rather than hire someone to do it, Taylor tackled the job alone. “I’ve been in a billion plays,” she remembers rationalizing. “I know what makes plays work. I’m a handy writer.”
And so she began the grueling process.
Seven productions later, she felt it was ready for Broadway. There, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance. Audiences fell for Richards, just as Taylor did.
The reason? “It gives them faith that leaders ... are in public service because they want to serve the public,” she says. “I don’t think the present situation of integrity in our government is very strong. So now is the time. People are hungry for it, yearn for it, long for it and will do anything to get it.”
A performance of “Ann” will air June 19 on PBS’s “Great Performances.”
In the one-woman show about the 45th governor of Texas, audiences will see Richards in her prime, talking to friends and politicians, dispensing advice, and dismissing those who don’t think she has a place at the table.
“Everyone has to be at the table and yet we have thought otherwise for years – that only old white men can lead us,” the 77-year-old actress says. “That’s insane. Soon, the government will look like the populace and that’s what one hopes for.”
While Richards, who died in 2006, was a staunch Democrat, “Ann” doesn’t espouse platform planks. Taylor, in fact, was so determined to make it accessible, she gleaned her subject’s essence from speeches, phone calls and conversations.
“I had a private lunch with her and one other person and I fell in love with her,” Taylor says. “I felt she was a very valuable, necessary hero in our culture and that’s why I wrote it. I researched it for three years before I put pen to paper.”
The first performance – in Galveston, Texas – lasted too long. Taylor sensed that immediately and realized she needed to cut “more and more and more. You constantly improve and write. It (took) about six different scripts” before it opened in 2013 in New York.
What audiences warmed to was the way Richards embraced people.
“She comes alive with people and feels kind of morose by herself,” Taylor says. “When she was speaking, she just flowered.”
Because of her ability to turn a phrase, Richards became a talk show darling, turning up whenever a major event occurred to supply a quote.
Had she been born 10 years later, Richards “could have been our first female president, in a heartbeat,” Taylor says. “I cannot tell you how much people tell me that after they see the play.”
Although others have played the role in regional productions, Taylor hasn’t seen any of them. She has, however, shared background information with the actresses in order to fill in the details about Richards’ relationships.
“Ann,” she says, was her first play, “and last.”
“I do like writing but that was a specific creative adventure,” she says. “It was not me becoming a playwright.”
Richards’ friends and family have raved about the show, but Taylor has no idea how the late governor might have reacted – or how she’d view the constant turmoil in Washington these days.
“I think she would find it quite a show,” Taylor says of the current political scene. “Ann’s essential quality was truth-telling, facing the truth, thinking about the truth, knowing the truth, dealing with the truth and being truthful. I think she would be really stunned at the amount of confusion, destabilizing lack of integrity, sort of the collapse of the norms of government today. But she was a very positive person. She believed the world rolls forward ... she believed in progressive life – that we are progressing as a society – so I’m going to believe that, too.”
