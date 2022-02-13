'Homecoming' embraces the high-pressure world of college sports

When producers of “All American: Homecoming” asked Geffri Maya if she could play tennis, she didn’t hedge. “I will learn,” she said.

Since then, Maya has thrown herself into the game and gotten good enough to look like a star college player.

Similarly, Peyton Alex Smith, who plays an elite baseball player, hadn’t held a baseball in some 17 years. “I was terrified out there, but I knew I was supposed to be this super athlete,” he says. “So after we finished the pilot, I got hooked up with one of the (Atlanta) Braves scouting coaches for pitching and I started working with him.”

To capture the non-game moves, he hung out with college players to see how they reacted to their coaches.

“Everyone is just bringing it,” says Nkechi Okoro Carroll, executive producer of the CW drama. “They’re mastering it while being actors and learning lines and showing up to 12-to-14-hour days.”

Adds Smith: “If you put in the work where you can just do it, then you don’t have to fake it and it makes the acting a lot easier. After I put in all those hours, certain things started to become secondary.”

Set at a Historically Black College (HBCU) – called Bringston University – “Homecoming” follows two students as they try to deal with the pressures of athletics, academics and social life.

Maya’s Simone Hicks has been away from tennis for some time; Smith’s Damon Sims didn’t want to enter the Major League Baseball draft but still wanted to play ball.

A spinoff of “All American,” “Homecoming” gives them ties to the original series but also lets them go in a new direction in a new setting.

Using Bringston as a base, Carroll says she hopes she can show the pressures that come from being at an HBCU. “Bringston is almost an amalgamation of a few different campuses. It pulls from campuses in Atlanta and the D.C. area,” she says. “I wanted to go to an HBCU and didn’t get a chance to, so I was like, ‘We’re gonna go now…I’m just gonna create my own.’”

At Bringston, the two leading characters run into a variety of friends and antagonists who push the boundaries of the college experience.

For support, Simone relies on Thea, the extremely competitive head of the tennis team.

Ironically, Maya does, too.

Camille Hyde, who plays Thea, is a tennis whiz. “I never lost a match in high school. In prepping for Thea, I brought some of my mentality when it came to tennis to Thea, which is we don’t lose. If we come close to losing and we win, it wasn’t good enough. So you train harder, you work harder that that’s that.”

Hyde says she was so determined as a high-schooler her hands bled and the blisters on her feet popped. “There’s never enough serves you can hit in a day. There’s never enough drills.”

Smith says his character is leaning into the idea that baseball is a team sport. “Growing up, Damon was always the star athlete and figured, ‘Oh, I have time to be a team player when I’m in the MLB.’ He’s in for an awakening when he gets to Bringston University.”

Carroll says there’s also the pressure of a community weighing on them.

At Black universities, excellence is expected at all junctures. “Black excellence is a way of life,” says Maya, who attended Clark Atlanta University. “It should never be something that we have to question or (apologize for). It just opens a door for your mind and your heart to expand.”

“Homecoming,” she says, should enlighten those who don’t know much about the world. “We’re doing our job if it reflects that.”

When Maya was asked about her abilities, she was right to admit her shortcomings, says Cory Hardrict, who plays Coach Marcus Turner. “Always tell the truth,” he says. “Get the job and then work hard. And keep your faith.”

Adds Maya: “I will never tell (Carroll) no.”

“All American: Homecoming” begins Feb. 21 on The CW.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.