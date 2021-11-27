'Hot Zone' looks into anthrax crisis, gives Tony Goldwyn a chance to get lost in character

Just do the right thing.

That’s the underlying message of “The Hot Zone,” a series of science-based dramas that show how experts tackled outbreaks around the world. In the first season, Ebola was the focus.

This year, “The Hot Zone” tackles the anthrax attacks that occurred just weeks after Sept. 11, 2001. Letters containing anthrax were sent to residents in Florida, New York and Washington, D.C. Five people died; hundreds of thousands panicked.

To pinpoint the source, scientists and FBI officials joined forces to investigate. “Being able to portray scientists as the heroes of today was really important to us,” says Executive Producer Brian Peterson.

Now, during a pandemic, “it felt like the right time to tell this story,” adds Executive Producer Kelly Souders.

The series follows two men – an FBI agent (played by Daniel Dae Kim) and a microbiologist (played by Tony Goldwyn) who worked to find the anthrax killer and put an end to increasing paranoia in the country.

To play the roles, Kim and Goldwyn did plenty of research. Kim’s is an amalgamation of various agents; Goldwyn’s is based on Dr. Bruce Ivins, a scientist who became involved in the hunt.

Goldwyn “steeped” himself in books and other writings; he also talked to experts in both microbiology and psychiatry.

To look like Ivins, Goldwyn focused on the man’s body language, “which is, I guess, sort of subtly different from mine. When I looked at it objectively, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s quite a departure from my everyday self.’”

Souders says it was often difficult to recognize Goldwyn on set. “It was very bizarre to watch that physical transformation.”

Strangely, the protocols put into play for COVID helped Goldwyn. “We were all siloed and alone,” he says during a Zoom call. “You really had nothing else you could do other than to bury yourself in this. When we saw each other, we were completely covered in masks. It’s quite a bizarre way to work, but it ended up being very creative.”

Kim says it’s a sign of progress in the industry that he was hired to play the face of the FBI. “We’re telling a story about 2001 and thereafter with a lead investigator who looks like me. (That’s) probably something that would not have happened even in 2001.”

Both actors say it’s key, particularly now, that scientists are the story’s heroes.

“That’s one of the things that we’ve loved about both seasons of ‘Hot Zone,’” Souders says. “(They’re) filled with people who are trying to do the right thing to varying degrees of success. You don’t have to see them in a heroic light, because that’s really who they are.”

“Anthrax,” producers say, was a perfect companion piece to “Ebola.” A third season? “We would really need to see what that third installment would be,” says Peterson.

“I would be sad not to continue (the relationship with Nat Geo),” says Executive Producer David Zucker. “Especially since there’s so much more that we could dramatize.”

“The Hot Zone: Anthrax” begins Nov. 28 on National Geographic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.