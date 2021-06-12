'Housebroken' brings out the animal in pet owners, stars say

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Will Forte, who plays Shel, a tortoise with intimacy issues, thought of himself as a stallion. “Then, sadly, it really is true that I’m more of a tortoise,” he says.

Sharon Horgan, who voices Tabitha, an aging show cat, figures the character is setting her up for what’s ahead. “She has had to come to terms with the brutal reality of her career ending early,” she jokes.

Because “Housebroken” was recorded during the coronavirus pandemic, the actors didn’t get to record with all the others. “It’s hard for me not to see the person I’m talking to,” Kudrow says. “But it’s fun because you get to keep doing it over and over again. Unlike a live-action sitcom, they have 10 minutes after the scene to make it perfect.”

Forte, who has voiced characters in other series (including “The Great North,” also on Fox), considers it “the best job there is. You get to be presented with these super-funny scripts and work with a great group of friends. There’s no downside.”

Faxon also likes the ability to “record in your pajamas. There’s a lot of positives.”

After DuVall got the idea for a series, she went to Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden, producers she knew from other work (including “Veep”), and brainstormed.