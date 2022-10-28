How can you tell one character from another? Ask Emmy winner Tony Hale

Pay attention to an actor’s posture, Emmy winner Tony Hale says.

It’s how he differentiates the characters he has played.

In “Arrested Development,” for example, Buster Bluth “was always in a state of defense. His hands would go back and his chin would go back. He was always like, ‘What’s coming at me?’”

In “VEEP,” Gary, the vice president’s personal assistant, never wanted to tower over anyone. “Being above Selina was like a nightmare,” he says. “He always wanted to be below her. If he could cut off a foot from his height, he would have. He hated being above her.”

Now in “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” Hale has two characters to differentiate – Nicholas Benedict and L.D. Curtain. While the brothers may look alike, they’ve got different goals.

Nicholas has recruited a group of children (thus, the society) to infiltrate the Learning Institute for Veritas and Enlightenment. L.D. is the founder of the Institute and the brains behind a machine that has been causing a worldwide emergency.

Curtain, Hale says, has better diction. Benedict “kind of speaks from the back of his throat.”

While Hale has a brother and sister in real life, they’re not quite like the Benedicts.

“There’s a lot more trauma in the Benedict brothers,” he says.

Curtain, he adds, “has good posture but you can see the cracks in the veneer. When he’s talking to somebody, he’s not really listening. He’s just kind of talking about them. Whereas Benedict is more empathetic. His posture is weighted down because he’s carrying his mission.”

Keeping those traits in mind, Hale says he can snap into character whenever he’s doing the characters.

Add in a series of animated characters (“Toy Story’s” Forky, for example, and Archibald in “Archibald’s Next Big Thing”) and there’s a lot to keep in mind.

“When I do animation, they’ll always play a voice that I did. That helps me match it. And then, if there’s a series (like ‘Benedict Society’) I’ll watch the previous season just to get back in the rhythms. I think maybe I’m just a mess at first.”

While Hale does have scenes in which he’s playing opposite himself, he has to make sure those identifying factors are in play.

More difficult? The work turned in by the kid actors in the series. “It’s a hard business in which to be a kid. There’s a lot coming at you and they really handle it beautifully. I have a lot of respect for them because I started off when I was much older.”

While commercials got him started, Hale gained a following when he was in the hit comedy, “Arrested Development.” As the Bluth child with mother issues, he stood out and attracted attention away from the likes of Jessica Walter, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Jeffrey Tambor. Other sitcoms follow and then he was cast as Gary Walsh, the personal assistant to Vice President Selina Meyer. The series brought him two Emmys and a place in sitcom history.

In the 2000s, he provided the voices for characters in “The Angry Birds Movie,” “Toy Story 4,” “Batman Ninja,” “Poupelle of Chimney Town” and “Arlo the Alligator Boy.” Add in live-action roles in film and television and it’s clear there are a lot of characters to keep straight.

Now, he’s enmeshed in “Benedict Society.”

The show’s children have to be great at solving mysteries. The adults? Less so.

Where does Hale fall? “I don’t think I’d be a great member,” he admits. “They get in some pretty sticky situations. I’d probably be the guy that’s like, ‘Let’s just call it day. Let’s let somebody else do this.”