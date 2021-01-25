How do you play an alien? It's all in the voice, says Alan Tudyk

LOS ANGELES – If you want to speak like an alien, go to Juilliard.
Actor Alan Tudyk did and learned how to hear sound a different way.
“They teach you how to make every sound the right way,” he explains. “You start pulling apart sounds in speeches. In a very specific way, I became better at doing voices.”
When he was cast as an alien in the new SYFY series, “Resident Alien,” Tudyk realized an outsider might form words very deliberately, too – “it’s very mechanical. It’s new to him, so every word he speaks is something he’s making an effort to do.”
A master voice artist (he was part of such Disney hits as “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6” and “Zootopia”), Tudyk says he’s drawn to finding the right voice for specific characters. “Disney lets you play. They’re always looking for something and they’re playing with you.”
In a live-action series, there’s more to consider – like the character’s gestures and reactions.
In the graphic novel upon which “Resident Alien” is based, Tudyk’s character looks like an alien wherever he goes. But in the series, he resembles a human.
“From a production standpoint, it’s difficult and very, very expensive to have an actor just in a mask the entire time and have it look really real,” Executive Producer Chris Sheridan says. Plus, audiences attach to actors and actresses. “It would be doing a disservice to the character to expect the TV audience to fall in love with this alien.”
Only a young boy sees Harry as the alien he is. That sets up a cat-and-mouse game and adds another layer of mystery to the story.
Harry is guilty of killing humans but has to throw others off his track. When the mayor asks him to replace the town’s late doctor, he agrees and manages to fit in just by copying others’ moves and responses.
After a while, Tudyk says, “he gets to feel emotions. He’s not just a lizard brain or alien brain the entire time. He feels.”
For the 49-year-old star of “Firefly,” playing with emotion is a great deal of fun. “That’s a lot of what acting is.”
Mixing comedy and drama, “Resident Alien” has “a lot of heart,” Tudyk says. “In a scene we shot the other day, people were crying. It will tear you up just listening to it.” Conversely, Harry bumbles his way through situations that naturally produce laughs.
While shooting the pilot, Tudyk says, he was searching for the right balance – “More alien? Less alien?” Now, he sees the voice as the “lifting off place.” While ad libbing is possible, “I’m just sticking to our scripts.”
With a number of sci-fi films and series to his credit, the Texas native says it’s impossible not to be a fan of the genre. “Most of the entertainment out today is sci-fi and we’re all getting an education in it.” Series may have been very straightforward but now they’re prompting conversations that are much more. “’Watchmen’ was just incredible,” Tudyk says.
While playing a robot in “I Robot,” the actor read a book about machines taking over. “There’s going to be a point where computers are going to get so smart they can create the next computer that’s better,” he says. That may be terrifying, but “my idea of the future is Australia on fire. That’s my fear. I care about the environment. I don’t get too caught up on aliens.”