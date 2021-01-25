How do you play an alien? It's all in the voice, says Alan Tudyk

LOS ANGELES – If you want to speak like an alien, go to Juilliard.

Actor Alan Tudyk did and learned how to hear sound a different way.

“They teach you how to make every sound the right way,” he explains. “You start pulling apart sounds in speeches. In a very specific way, I became better at doing voices.”

When he was cast as an alien in the new SYFY series, “Resident Alien,” Tudyk realized an outsider might form words very deliberately, too – “it’s very mechanical. It’s new to him, so every word he speaks is something he’s making an effort to do.”

A master voice artist (he was part of such Disney hits as “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6” and “Zootopia”), Tudyk says he’s drawn to finding the right voice for specific characters. “Disney lets you play. They’re always looking for something and they’re playing with you.”

In a live-action series, there’s more to consider – like the character’s gestures and reactions.

In the graphic novel upon which “Resident Alien” is based, Tudyk’s character looks like an alien wherever he goes. But in the series, he resembles a human.