Hulu's 'Conversations with Friends' unpacks conscious uncoupling

During the pandemic, actress Alison Oliver read a book her roommate said was a must. Little did she know she’d be starring in the television adaptation very shortly.

“I felt like I really knew the people in the book,” she says of “Conversations with Friends,” Sally Rooney’s debut novel. “I had such a strong kind of imagination of who these four characters were.”

In the story, a college student and her ex-girlfriend have a complex affair with a writer and her actor husband.

When Oliver auditioned, the characters' voices were foremost in her mind. As she read with other actors, the producers started hearing that chemistry.

“I remember Alison auditioning both with Jemima (Kirke) and Sasha (Lane) and I remember Alison sort of blurting out at the end of the audition with Jemima, ‘You’re amazing,’ which is a brilliant sign that she had felt this thing as well,” says Executive Producer Lenny Abrahamson. Those Zoom interviews led to their casting, even though Oliver wasn’t sure she would be cast as Frances, the series’ lead.

“It was only when I got to the last round that I was like, ‘Oh, this could potentially happen,’” Oliver says. “When I did find out, I was completely shocked. I remember I sat in my bedroom for like two hours and just stared at the wall and didn’t know what to do. I think I just got Domino’s and watched TV.”

Because “Normal People” – also by Rooney – had such a connection with viewers, producers didn’t want to mess with “that special voice she has.” Although the book is told from Frances’ perspective, the series shows how the four interact.

“We didn’t want to turn (Rooney’s style) on its head just to differentiate conversations from ‘Normal People,’” says Abrahamson. “But it does have its own distinct personality.” The two works are “cousins, rather than siblings.”

Joe Alwyn, who plays Nick, the actor who has an affair with Oliver’s Frances, says Rooney’s characters are “brilliantly observant in their own way, but also deeply flawed and naïve.”

The concept of an open marriage struck both Alwyn and Kirke, who plays his wife, as exhausting. “You have to do so much talking with your spouse about what’s OK and what’s not OK,” Kirke says. “And then we have to re-establish the gray areas. It’s got to be a little bit tough.”

Rooney, Alwyn says, explores the idea of happiness and love outside the constructs of traditional relationships. “It’s endlessly fascinating and one of the reasons why people love her books and her refusal to tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow,” he says.

Like the award-winning “Normal People,” “Conversations with Friends” doesn’t rush into relationships. “So much about the show is about behavior and how we respond to certain situations and the consequences of our behavior,” Oliver says. “When something kind of comes back to the core root of human needs, I think people naturally just connect to that.”

"Conversations with Friends" airs on Hulu.

