Iman Shumpert deserves to win 'Dancing with the Stars.' Here's why

We’ve gotten to the point where just about everyone can get a 40 on “Dancing with the Stars.”

On Monday’s “Janet Jackson Night,” Suni Lee, Melora Hardin and Amanda Kloots got perfect scores and Jojo Siwa was just one off (thanks to judge Len Goodman) with a 39. Two away? Cody Rigsby with a 38.

To be honest? The real showstopper was Iman Shumpert who did such a great production number to “Rhythm Nation” he should have been declared a finalist as soon as he finished. He got a 35 but for someone who’s almost twice as tall as his partner he showed incredible style and grace. The improvement he has made since the beginning is astounding – and it shouldn’t be ignored. Others (like Kloots and Siwa) have dancing experience; he’s a rookie who could now pass for professional.

When he was placed in the head-to-head dance-off with Hardin, Shumpert held his own and easily could have gotten the bonus points had he been placed in competition with one of the lesser dancers.

Olivia Jade – who has been a great dancer – was eliminated first, then Jimmie Allen went home. Hardin, who gave a goodbye speech after her first dance, was in the bottom three but managed to eke out a save with three votes from the judges over Allen.

That leaves Lee, Hardin, Siwa, Shumpert, Kloots and Cody Rigsby in the semi-finals. The two men seem most vulnerable, pushing Lee, Hardin, Kloots and Siwa into the final four.

Because producers made a big deal about the first same-sex couple, it’s likely Siwa has an edge over the others. She also has a large social media following, which makes her a strong competitor.

Lee probably has the Olympic fans’ vote; Kloots is a regular on “The Talk” and could gather steam with those viewers; and Hardin is a veteran of “The Office,” which never seems to wane in popularity.

Still, we’d like to see Shumpert surprise them all with a last-minute shooting spree. He embodies “the journey” that some of the more dedicated happen to take.

