In the zeitgeist: 'Good Fight' draws on world's absurdities

“One of the things we’re looking at this year is how the current administration is changing our understanding of what we need to do.”

Because the show’s law firm has been purchased by a conglomerate, no one is safe. “What’s described as ‘synergy’ just means…you are laid off,” King says. “I think we are all kind of agitated by this gathering together of large, Amazon-like forces that control and want to control what we say and do and teach.”

To predict what predicaments will befall the characters – and our country – the producers have a group of experts who offer advice.

“At a certain point, you’ve got to lay down your bet that the world is going to be a certain way by the time you get the show there,” King says. In the beginning of the season “you are always betting that in five months, four months, the world is going to stay the same and it’s been a hard bet to make these last four years. The world has changed but there are evergreens in it, some perennials, anti-Semitism, racism, that you can always write to.”