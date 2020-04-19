In the zeitgeist: 'Good Fight' draws on world's absurdities

LOS ANGELES – Cush Jumbo says her series, “The Good Fight,” sits “on the hotness of the conversation.”
Instead of reflecting what’s happening in the world, it often foreshadows, particularly when it comes to business and politics.
Set in a Chicago law firm, the “Good Wife” spinoff has addressed the #MeToo movement, online harassment, conglomerate takeovers and alt-right politics.
“You feel like you are really hanging off the cliff all the time, which is really a good thing,” Jumbo says. “It’s great because you are right there. It’s also reassuring that it’s like we are not making this up. This is real stuff.”
Jumbo and co-star Nyambi Nyambi say they have gotten plenty of push-back on social media. On Twitter, posters have tried to denigrate what the show is doing and have used slurs to try to silence its stars. “That’s what it is to be an artist, I guess,” Nyambi says. “I want to be somebody who isn’t afraid to question the status quo and play in that arena.”
In the fourth season, Executive Producer Robert King says, “The Good Fight” will continue to look at the boundaries President Trump is pushing. “The rules have broken down with regards to the law and how things we always expected – like not perjuring yourself – are being sort of bent a little bit, especially if you’re rich or powerful.
“One of the things we’re looking at this year is how the current administration is changing our understanding of what we need to do.”
Because the show’s law firm has been purchased by a conglomerate, no one is safe. “What’s described as ‘synergy’ just means…you are laid off,” King says. “I think we are all kind of agitated by this gathering together of large, Amazon-like forces that control and want to control what we say and do and teach.”
To predict what predicaments will befall the characters – and our country – the producers have a group of experts who offer advice.
“At a certain point, you’ve got to lay down your bet that the world is going to be a certain way by the time you get the show there,” King says. In the beginning of the season “you are always betting that in five months, four months, the world is going to stay the same and it’s been a hard bet to make these last four years. The world has changed but there are evergreens in it, some perennials, anti-Semitism, racism, that you can always write to.”
When writers started crafting the current season, Democrats announced impeachment proceedings against the president. “We didn’t know where the country’s idea of itself would be,” King says. “We pretty much thought the current president would still stay president, but we didn’t quite know.”
To hedge their bets, the writers tossed around other ideas like the #MeToo movement, knowing they’d still be in the zeitgeist.
Jumbo says she and others have been attacked online with “chunks of what we're doing from the show. It all got really, like, ‘Oh, yeah.’”
Christine Baranski, who plays the partner who lost everything when the series began, says she and the other actors look for moments of relief. “The longer we do the show, the more we’re inclined to want to be funny,” she says. “There is the potential for going into different reality zones and showing off other talents.”
Already, she and co-star Audra McDonald, both Tony winners, have sung on “The Good Fight.”
“Everybody wants to tap dance on a judge’s bench,” Jumbo says. “I don’t know how many more times we can say, ‘musical episode.’”
To make it happen, political figures just need to hint they’re headed in that direction.
“One never knows with Robert and Michelle (King, the producers),” McDonald says. “Every time a script comes down, we’re all scrambling to read it as quickly as possible because we never know where the plot’s going.”
“The Good Fight” airs on CBS All Access.
