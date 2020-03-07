'Indebted's' Adam Pally: 'I punched Baby Yoda'

LOS ANGELES – For a lifelong “Star Wars” fan like Adam Pally, appearing on “The Mandalorian” was a thrill, but it wasn’t a dream come true.
“The dream would be to be Han Solo,” Pally says. “But this was super fun.”
He and former “Saturday Night Live” star Jason Sudeikis were asked to make a cameo in the very secretive Disney+ series. “We’re friends with (creator Jon) Favreau and he just said he needed someone to do something special. It seemed exciting,” Pally said.
Even better? It introduced the two to The Child, better known as Baby Yoda. In the episode, Pally and Sudeikis play biker scouts who punch Baby Yoda.
“The first take when I punched it, they called ‘cut’ and Jon was watching on a monitor in his office,” Pally says. “He came down from his office and said, ‘I just want to let you know this is the hero and it costs like $5 million. So though I want you to hit it, I just wanted you to know that.'”
After the speech, “there were like three takes that I missed because I was so nervous.”
Baby Yoda, Pally jokes, was “a bit of a diva…constantly vaping.”
The two actors were on set for two days. “I nerded out the entire time,” Pally says. “It was unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”
Because both were in masks, Pally and Sudeikis felt a sense of freedom. They danced around in their costumes and, says the former, “I would kill for that footage.”
Both were sworn to secrecy. Naturally, Pally had to tell someone – “Indebted” co-star Abby Elliott. He didn't dare take anything from the set ("I know where my bread is buttered") but he did create special memories.
To put the experience in perspective, Pally says he’s such a huge “Star Wars” fan “I knew what a biker scout was versus a Storm Trooper.”
A second season of “The Mandalorian” is slated to air in October on Disney+.