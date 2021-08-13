Indigenous artists say there's plenty of humor to be mined in 'Reservation Dogs'

Even though they’re not from the same tribes, the Indigenous actors in “Reservation Dogs” say there’s a familiarity they could all relate to.
“Like everyone on set, you just feel like you are related to them,” says Paulina Alexis, who plays Willie Jack.
Similar food (fry bread, anyone?), customs and personalities (is there a crazy uncle in the family?) bind those who’ve grown up on reservations.
Co-creator Sterlin Harjo says he filled the writers’ room with talent from multiple tribes – an “all-Indigenous” staff. “That helped us not be afraid to go hard and tell the truth,” he says. “There was a shorthand among all of the writers. We were able to pull from our own experiences and make it real.”
In the new comedy, four teens try to raise money to leave the reservation and move to California, their own idea of paradise. Set in Oklahoma, “Reservation Dogs” isn’t tribe-specific but it does include hallmarks even Taika Waititi, an Indigenous writer/director from New Zealand, could relate to.
“All of the stories that we shared were from when we were growing up,” says Waititi, who’s also credited as a “Dogs” creator. “We’ve all got similar uncles and similar aunties. We grew up on a solid diet of pop culture mixed with our own culture.”
Waititi, in fact, never even visited Oklahoma during filming.
“One of those similarities in all of those Indigenous communities is humor,” says Harjo. “All of the stories that (Taika and) would tell were funny. They were never sad and depressing, which is the only stories that ever get told about Native people. From the beginning, it was going to be a comedy because of that.”
Lane Factor, who plays Cheese, says it was easy to get along with the other actors because “we were one big happy family. It just felt like you are talking to some cousins you haven’t seen in a while.”
Holdenville, Oklahoma, where Harjo grew up, was much more diverse than most would think. “You had to get along with people from different backgrounds and different cultures,” he says. “In any small town, you have to create your own fun and actually have an imagination.”
In the series, the four friends (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai and Devery Jacobs play the others) look for ways to confront boredom and deal with newcomers who insist they’re the ruling gang in town. In a handful of early episodes, “Reservation Dogs” introduces viewers to the kind of health care available on reservations, the offbeat characters who roam the streets and the obsession with films, music and television created off the reservation.
Harjo says it was important for Native teens to watch the show and see themselves reflected on the screen, something he and Waititi didn’t have. “There are a lot of universal truths that not just Native people can identify with in this show.”
Harjo and Waititi created “Reservation Dogs” during a late-night brainstorming session in the latter’s kitchen. “It’s Sterlin’s show,” but Waititi was so passionate about it he took the concept to FX. “Within like three days,” Waititi says, “we had a deal.”
Harjo calls Waititi’s participation “a huge gift.” Both thought they could use the series to give work to other Indigenous talents who might not have had an opportunity.
“So many Indigenous creators’ experience is that you have to be a multi-hyphenate in order to work in the industry,” Jacobs says. “Basically, all of the writers and directors in the show and actors are multi-hyphenates because we are just trying to get our stories made.”
Waititi, the director of “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” says he got his break through the Sundance Film Festival’s Indigenous program. “That’s how I was noticed and how I got an agent…and got a career.”
Native American actors have had similar struggles. “Hollywood makes a western every few years…and it’s just not the most exciting work,” Harjo says. “So they’re not in L.A. beating down the door, trying to get these parts. You have to go to all these communities to find the actors.”
Independent films and YouTube videos were good resources for casting directors. “Native films don’t sell,” Harjo remembers producers telling him. “Movies like ‘Smoke Signals’ are great…but (that film was released) like 25 years ago.”
Most Native-themed films, as a result, haven’t prompted many Indigenous people to pursue careers in show business. When a Native-themed film is green-lit, it’s either historic or, says Woon-A-Tai, “depressing.”
“Reservation Dogs,” however, is eager to tackle stereotypes and tell new stories.
“We don’t want to depress people,” Waititi says. “There’s so much humor in our communities.”
Adds Jacobs: “No longer will we have to empathize with ‘The Indian in the Cupboard.’”