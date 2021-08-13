Indigenous artists say there's plenty of humor to be mined in 'Reservation Dogs'

Waititi, in fact, never even visited Oklahoma during filming.

“One of those similarities in all of those Indigenous communities is humor,” says Harjo. “All of the stories that (Taika and) would tell were funny. They were never sad and depressing, which is the only stories that ever get told about Native people. From the beginning, it was going to be a comedy because of that.”

Lane Factor, who plays Cheese, says it was easy to get along with the other actors because “we were one big happy family. It just felt like you are talking to some cousins you haven’t seen in a while.”

Holdenville, Oklahoma, where Harjo grew up, was much more diverse than most would think. “You had to get along with people from different backgrounds and different cultures,” he says. “In any small town, you have to create your own fun and actually have an imagination.”

In the series, the four friends (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai and Devery Jacobs play the others) look for ways to confront boredom and deal with newcomers who insist they’re the ruling gang in town. In a handful of early episodes, “Reservation Dogs” introduces viewers to the kind of health care available on reservations, the offbeat characters who roam the streets and the obsession with films, music and television created off the reservation.