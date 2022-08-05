 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Is there crying in baseball? Kelly McCormack explains

Jess

Kelly McCormack plays Jess McCready. 

 Prime Video

Yup. The line is there.

Only this time, “There’s no crying in baseball,” isn’t said by the coach but by one of the players.

When Kelly McCormack learned who would be the one, “I was absolutely terrified. I just wanted it to happen and then I could move on with my life.”

Trying to best Tom Hanks -- who got the line in Penny Marshall's film -- was futile – “Tom Hanks is iconic.” Rather than overthink the situation, McCormack, who plays Jess, decided to wait until the day of filming. “I didn’t say it once because I was like, ‘There’s a very small chance this will come out as genuine, so I have to say it on the day.’”

McCormack tossed it out there and scored.

Co-stars say that’s in keeping with everything she does. While filming, McCormack worked on a master’s degree in anthropology and astrophysics.

“There wasn’t a lot of downtime when we were playing baseball, but (the producers) made the whole ensemble feel like each one of us was very much a lead, even if some of us had varying screen time."

