Jana Kramer gives 'Soccer Mom Madam' a spin

Lurid title aside, Kramer knew there was more to the character than the job she had. “I wanted people to see that she was just doing the best that she could,” Kramer says. “As a single mom, it’s like I’m going to do what I have to do to support my kids. It may not be what you like, but you know I have to do what I have to do.

“My biggest challenge was just making sure that I kept her focus on the kids.”

Similarly, Adelson wanted to make sure the story was authentic. Although “Soccer Mom Madam” isn’t a scene-for-scene recreation, it does capture the essence of the ripped-from-the-headlines case. Had she gone closer, “I needed to make sure (characters were) portrayed exactly correctly, versus I spoke to two girls anonymously. It’s just the nuance between ‘inspired by’ to telling the story as a true story.”

Adelson says Gristina still stays in touch, often sending photos from her pig farm. “She’s very unique, very honest,” Adelson says.

Similarly, Kramer continues to talk with Taylor Dianne Robinson, who plays daughter Mia. “I kind of felt like her mom,” Kramer says.

When the young actress needed to cry in a scene, Kramer recalled a moment on “One Tree Hill” when she couldn’t muster the tears. Co-star Austin Nichols told Kramer, “You’ve got a lot in your heart…you need to use it.” “So, in the middle of the scene, I just held her hands and said, ‘Look at me,’ and she just started crying. It just feels good to give back like Austin did for me.”

