Jane Leeves hasn't abandoned comedy for 'The Resident'

Since its start, “The Resident” has encouraged viewers to ask questions of their medical providers.

“I’ve been with fabulous doctors for years, so I trust them,” Leeves says. “But doctors can be fallible.”

Because of her research, the former Emmy nominee says she’s often able to advise friends about their health care. “I don’t diagnose them. But I do give them advice,” she says with a smile.

When Leeves was offered the role, she called her sister and asked her if she had heard of “The Resident.”

“She’s Mrs. Television and she’ll tell you if anything if going to be a hit or not. She said it was her favorite show: ‘You’ve got to do it.’”

Like others, Leeves was surprised producers wanted her for the series. “I haven’t done a serious drama before, but I wanted to still keep some of the lightness of the comedy in there. It seemed like a great challenge,” she says. “And it was the first time I did any real research.”

Indeed, when Leeves started in the business, it was as a supporting character on “The Benny Hill Show.”

“I never went to acting school. I just went and read with (Hill) and he said, ‘You’re hired.’”