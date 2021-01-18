Jared Padalecki treads a new line as 'Walker'

When Jared Padalecki saw news stories about a law enforcement agent who balked at separating immigrant families at the border, he thought there might be a potential series worth exploring.

“I have a 3-year-old,” the “Supernatural” star says during a Zoom conference. “I couldn’t bring myself to do that. You’re bound by duty but you still have a moral code and you see people as human beings, not as perpetrators or heroes.”

Meeting with producer Anna Fricke, he tossed out ideas and the two landed on “Walker,” an update of the “Walker, Texas Ranger” concept.

“We shortened it to “Walker’ because it’s not just about the Texas Ranger,” Fricke says. “It’s about the life of this character and the family and friends around him. We sort of wanted the flexibility (but) we wanted to keep the familiarity. We understand that we’re inheriting a legacy and we want to respect that. We also wanted to indicate we’re doing our own thing.”

Because the coronavirus pandemic slowed the end of Padalecki's long-running series “Supernatural” and the start of “Walker,” producers had time to explore what the characters could be.