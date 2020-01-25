Jason Biggs learned plenty from 'American Pie' dad Eugene Levy

LOS ANGELES – One of the best parts of starring in “American Pie” wasn’t tapping into the cultural zeitgeist, but working with Eugene Levy, says Jason Biggs.

Cast as his father in the coming-of-age comedy, Levy took Biggs under wing and treated him as a fellow actor, not just a kid who happened to be in the film.

“He worked with me and made me feel like I was part of the process,” the 41-year-old father of two says. “We were a bunch of kids who didn’t know what the hell we were doing ... but he saw something more.”

Biggs and Levy worked on their shared scenes and found new insight, thanks to an improvisation day Levy scheduled. “You don’t do that with a kid you don’t trust and respect,” Biggs says. “I’ll never forget that.”

While the film made Biggs a star and fueled several sequels, it had the potential to forever brand him “the ‘American Pie’ guy.”

Overcoming it “was harder than I anticipated,” he says. Rather than fight it, he leaned in and realized it was a blessing. “I may not get a lot of jobs because of being so closely associated with that guy – and that’s exactly what happened – but I knew it was going to be OK.”