LOS ANGELES – When Jay Hernandez took his mother to dinner to tell her he was going to be on “Magnum P.I.,” she bluntly said, “Who’s going to be Magnum? Please tell me it’s Tom Selleck.”
Deflated, Hernandez delivered the news: “No, mom, it’s me.”
“Can you believe, my own mother?”
To be honest, the 40-year-old actor knows it’s going to take some convincing for fans to see someone other than Selleck in the Hawaiian shirts and red Ferrari.
Both those signatures are still there, but Hernandez isn’t going to sport a mustache (“that was something Tom brought to the character”) or take orders from a clipped British man (in the new version, Higgins is female).
There are other veers, too. “I knew there was going to be some sort of backlash, but I felt confident in the fact that I could do it,” Hernandez says.
Working 12-to-14-hour days, the star of everything from “Hang Time” to “Suicide Squad” says he has been too busy to really dwell on audience reaction. When he moved to Hawaii, Hernandez got an unfurnished home and put a mattress on the floor. “I didn’t really have a bed, but I did buy a surfboard. The order of operations was: buy a surfboard, get a headboard, buy a TV. I had my priorities straight.”
Willing to do as many stunts as his producers will let him, Hernandez had one of those déjà vu moments while filming a scene aboard a surf ski in the middle of a bay.
“Two months before I got this opportunity, I was randomly flipping through the TV and I saw ‘Magnum P.I.’ on the guide and clicked on it. It was Tom Selleck on a surf ski in the middle of a bay in Hawaii.” Two months later, “it was so surreal to find myself in the same spot, wearing the Detroit Tigers cap.”
The original show’s lure, though, wasn’t just its setting, Hernandez says. While some of the minor characters or storylines were campy, Selleck always held his own. “It was his charm, his charisma, his ability to be attractive to both men and women that made it work. It was just so cool.
“As a kid, I responded to that. The red Ferrari didn’t hurt.”
The location didn’t, either.
Because Hawaiians are thrilled with the economic boost another television series will give their state, they’re more than welcoming whenever they see the new star. Everyone has a story about the original series, everyone wants to tell him where Tom ate or where he might have visited.
“It was such a selling point for the island, they want the show to work,” he says.
Because “Hawaii Five-O” also shoots there, there’s a desire to merge the two worlds. Hernandez says they’ll have a crossover episode later in the year. Throughout the season, characters will appear on both shows.
While the original series talked about the character’s PTSD, the new one will embrace a lighter tone. “The world is dense and heavy enough,” Hernandez says.
Meanwhile, there’s the matter of Tom Selleck. Already, the “Blue Bloods” star gave his blessing. And, if it’s ever possible, Hernandez says, he would love to have him make an appearance.
“I’m sure he was a little trepidatious about the whole thing,” Hernandez says. “It was his baby. It gave him a career. It’s iconic. And it’s been around forever. I would be protective of that, too. But he gave us his blessing and I think we’re in pretty good shape.”
And mom? “She just wants to meet Tom. She’s happy for me. But if she meets Tom, she will die a happy woman, you know what I mean?”