Jeans have an illustrious past, 'Riveted' historians say

Jeans aren’t just the great unifier. They’re a garment designed to tell others about you.

Cheap versions? Expensive versions?

“They say something about us as a culture and where we are and where we’ve been,” says Anna Lee Strachan, the producer of “Riveted: The History of Jeans.”

Originally viewed as workwear, denim pants morphed over time and became a symbol of protest. According to Tanisha Ford, author of “Liberated Threads: Black Women, Style and the Global Politics of Soul,” jeans were worn at protest marches to symbolize struggle. At the march on Washington, “people were dressed in their Sunday best and here were these two sisters – the Ladner sisters – who were dressed in denim overalls.”

From the early civil rights movement to the hip-hop explosion, jeans served as a symbol of racial protests within the Black community, she says. They also helped certain generations wage their own battles against schools with dress codes. “At my boarding school, they said we couldn’t wear denim jeans, so we wore colored jeans. That was a way around that now-outdated dress code.”

In the 1990s, hip-hop culture embraced denim – baggy denim – as an expression of freedom. “It became a way to be bold and brave and brazen in a world where we were once enslaved,” Ford says.

In the new PBS special, Strachan traces denim’s route from workwear to high fashion.

Designer jeans, Ford says, became a marker of success or participation in the American dream. “We’ve arrived to a degree where we have the income to buy these jeans.”

Outrageous prices were set by companies as a way to say what they consider their brand to be worth, says Emma McClendon, a fashion historian. Tom Ford, for example, produced jeans that were priced at $2,800. “The press just couldn’t fathom this price tag. But what shocked everybody even more was that the jeans sold out. People want that, people are excited about that and people keep purchasing the garment at these levels.”

Today, stretch fibers have given jeans the ability to feel and look good.

“Stretch gets this really bad rap,” McClendon says. “But the reality is it’s really hard to get a good fit with ready-to-wear sized clothing.” Stretch changed that. “If you look at fiber tags across all types of pants, all types of shirts, a huge percentage of clothing now has stretch in it and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”

What will vary are the wear patterns and cuts. The difference between cheap and expensive jeans are the cuts designers offer.

“There’s a lot of different types of denim out there and the fiber and dyes they’re using and how they finish them,” McClendon adds. But another thing that goes into the price tag is where they make them. “What are the conditions of not just the place that farms the cotton or weaves the fabric but the finishing washhouses that create all those distress marks that we love so much?” Rips, for example, could be hand-done. “You will have that fade in the same place across the product line.”

To maintain denim’s integrity, some “denimheads” don’t wash them, McClendon says. “Every time you wash it and put it in the tumble dryer, it is taking off a uniform amount of the dye. But if you wear it for a really long time and then put it into the washing machine, you’re going to start to see uneven spaces where the dye has rubbed off just from how you wear it.”

If you don’t wash your jeans, they will build up a friction from your body and become more personalized. To keep them from smelling, those denimheads put them in the freezer. “That’s how you’re supposed to get rid of the odor.”

When Ford got her master’s degree in 2005, Black women were keen to buy Seven for All Mankind and Citizens of Humanity jeans because they were symbols of luxury. “Things that have a particular monetary value or luxury value mean something extra special to African-Americans because of the way we have been barred from high fashion,” she says. “We have had to experience red-lining – not having access to home loans.”

That history – from its days in the fields to its time on runways – can’t be claimed by any other fabric. Why? No one knows. “What’s really fascinating about jeans is how much they say about us, us as a culture and kind of where we are and where we’ve been,” Strachan says. “That’s something really interesting about denim that other garments don’t necessarily do.”

“Riveted: The History of Jeans,” an “American Experience” documentary, airs Feb. 7 on PBS.

