Jeff Daniels digs into history to play James Comey in two-part drama

Gleeson, who played Winston Churchill in “Into the Storm,” needed more convincing. “Brendan said no the first time that we offered him the part,” Ray says. “Happily, a month later, he changed his mind and I’m very, very glad he did.”

The film looks at Comey’s time under Trump. Based on his book, “A Higher Loyalty,” it also includes information Ray gleaned from other sources.

“I used his book as a jumping-off point,” Ray says. “I got on a plane and went to D.C. and interviewed dozens of people on my own and did lots of my own independent research. By the time I sat down to write the script, I had input from lots of voices that were not Jim Comey and lots of voices that were critical of Jim Comey.”

Having read enough about the fateful dinner, Daniels says he knew what he had to do when Trump said, “I need loyalty.”

“Jim said he froze and gave him nothing,” Daniels says. “These guys have a pretty good poker face. So that was an easy one to kind of maneuver through.”

Now, as “The Comey Rule” is set to premiere, Ray and company expect plenty of tweets to be directed their way.