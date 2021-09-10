Jeff Daniels says there's a new acting method that makes limited series possible

There are so many limited series on television, it’s like the Wild West, says Jeff Daniels.

“I couldn’t be happier because it has kept me in this business, being able to challenge myself,” says the Emmy winner. “That happens because of the influx of cable networks that want writing and story.”

Last year, Daniels showed up in “The Comey Rule,” a look at former FBI director James Comey during the Trump administration.

This month, he turns up in “American Rust,” a nine-hour drama about a small town cop who tries to protect his girlfriend’s son following a murder.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s novel, “Rust” lets Daniels show his idea of “real people, their good and their bad, their strong and their weak. (It’s) good people having to make bad choices in order to survive.”

On Broadway, Daniels is now playing lawyer Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” another law and order story that plays out in a small town.

Comey, Finch and “Rust’s” Del Harris believe in the rule of law, Daniels says. “All three of those guys are good people so, in that sense, they have a lot in common. Telling the truth – that’s where Del kind of veers off.”

