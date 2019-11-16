Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger love the games 'Masked Singer' plays

LOS ANGELES – Nicole Scherzinger says she had an opportunity to be one of the contestants on “The Masked Singer” and, for a moment, was intrigued.

“I sometimes wish I was in a costume because I could fool people and do whatever I want,” she says.

Instead, she signed on as one of the reality competition’s panelists – a spot that lets her gather clues and make somewhat educated guesses.

“It’s all in real time,” Scherzinger says. “What you see is what you get with us. We’re just like people at home, except we don’t have Google at our fingertips.”

Those wild guesses? They’re just part of the fun. Fellow panelist Jenny McCarthy says she realizes Beyonce may not be willing to wear a mask and sing on a Fox reality show for a period of weeks, “but if we need some sort of reference, we’ll use it. If we see some attribute or nuance, we can go, ‘That reminds me of Beyonce.’”