Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki prep for the end of 'Supernatural'

LOS ANGELES – During the first year of “Supernatural,” stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki just wanted to get to another season.

“Once we got to Season 3, it was like, ‘Whoa! We actually have a chance to go all five,’” Ackles recalls. “And then we just kept picking up steam at Season 4 and picked up a little bit more steam in Season 5.”

Now, as the end of the 15th season nears, they’re actually ready for the final shot.

Executive Producer Andrew Dabb says he talked to the two stars several years ago and asked how they thought The CW drama should end.

“It was always something we wanted to have a plan for … because we didn’t want to go and go until we were the last folks at the bar,” Ackles said. “We felt it was a duty to our audience, to ourselves and to the work that we put in it that when it feels right (we would) do it right. All signs kind of pointed to this season.”

While insiders say “Supernatural” won’t wrap up like most series, it will give fans another look at some of the elements they like best.

“In a true ending, people can’t keep coming back over and over again,” Dabb says. “They’re going to be facing life or death but this time it’s for real.”