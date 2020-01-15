'Jeopardy's' greatest talk about Alex Trebek, game secrets

LOS ANGELES -- What does it take to be the GOAT of “Jeopardy”?

A quick trigger finger, according to the Champion of Champions, Ken Jennings. The winner of the multiple-day showdown with Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer says it often comes down to milliseconds “and it’s a lot harder” than viewers might think.

“That’s probably the most underrated part of success on ‘Jeopardy,’” says Rutter. “That’s probably the main reason the three of us are up here. Most of the time, all three of us know the answer.”

The three also like to start in the middle of categories, not at the top, because that’s where the Daily Doubles are. “We apologize for viewers with OCD,” says Jennings. “We understand. But we’re out there to win.”

The “all in” philosophy Holzhauer championed got Jennings and Rutter to change up their strategy. A real gambler, Holzhauer would bet everything when he got a Daily Double. “The good thing about this tournament was we all knew going in who the finalists were going to be,” Jennings says. “So we can look at tape. I feel like an offensive coordinator, watching James in slow motion, because you want to figure out how he did that. It’s the most remarkable thing I’ve ever seen on the show.”