Jessica Biel finds new creative outlet as producer

For Biel, “Cruel Summer” is “a project I would have wanted to do if I was their age. To really give them this platform to talk about some intense hard things is really exciting for me. It’s something we want to do for all people, but especially for women and for girls.”

Because it’s set in the 1990s – the time Biel was a young actress – she had to help them understand trends and mindsets.

“There are a couple of scenes where I carry a Walkman around,” Holt says. “I didn’t really know what it was and I didn’t know how to work it.”

“That sort of says it all,” Biel says with a smile.

Executive Producer Michelle Purple says she and Biel will look at the wardrobe “and they're things we wore. And these girls are like, ‘Look how retro this is. This is cool.’ I’m like ‘That’s what we wore in 1994.’”

During her run as the daughter of a minister on “7th Heaven,” Biel enjoyed the perks of television fame, but didn’t think about a film career. “You were on television or you were in film and very few people kind of crossed over,” she says.