Jessie Buckley spices up 'Fargo' with THAT accent

LOS ANGELES – Those who love the “Fargo” accent might want to embrace Jessie Buckley.

In the newest TV edition, the Irish-born actress is the only one to employ it.

“It really informed the character for me,” Buckley says of Oraetta Mayflower, a drug-addicted nurse with her own way of settling scores.

“I fell madly in love with Frances McDormand and the whole world of ‘Fargo’ when I first saw it,” Buckley says. “I continued to watch it about once a week while I was filming.”

To capture the cadence of the Dakota/Minnesota accent, the 30-year-old worked with a dialect coach and dug in. “It helps me inhabit something outside myself.”

Born in Killarney, County Kerry, Buckley became hooked on theater when she went to see a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at her town hall. “I was so sure Jesus had died on the cross that night I had to go backstage to make sure the man was still alive.”

She segued into theater at an all-girls school (playing Tony in a female version of “West Side Story”), then headed to London where she entered a competition to play Nancy in the musical “Oliver.”