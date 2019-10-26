“You’re going to see a lot of hopefulness and a lot of positive and really ‘way-out-there’ surreal creativity,” he says. “We’re doing things that they shouldn’t allow us to do.”
Among them: Singing with Ariana Grande. Executive Producer Dave Holstein says there are seven songs in the new season and won’t reveal what Grande sings or who she plays.
Instead, he, too, emphasizes the comedy’s upbeat nature. At the end of the first season, that hardly seemed possible. Carrey’s Jeff Pickles – a gentle children’s show host -- saw his “Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time” go off the air. Death, separation and isolation clouded his life. In season two, he figures out a way to talk to children directly, even though everyone isn’t supportive.
In his own life, Carrey says he has gotten plenty of mixed reactions. A series of political paintings he posts on social media have made him a lightning rod for those who don’t agree with his take.
“Anybody who tells you their life is easy is a lying bastard,” he says. ‘It’s just not. It’s an interesting conglomeration of glorious, incredibly miraculous, (expletive) transcendent moments tied together with times where you have to enter a room with no lights on filled with broken glass. That’s life.”
A string of hit films, a wildly divergent career and an ability to attract a crowd no matter what the circumstances have given the Golden Globe winner a chance to speak to audiences much like Mr. Pickles. “It’s literally an embarrassment of riches creatively right now,” he says. In addition to “Kidding,” Carrey is starring in a Sonic the Hedgehog movie and has displayed his political cartoons in a gallery show.
“My life is spent kind of chasing things that I think are meaningful and interesting and creatively satisfying,” he says. “I couldn’t be in a better place.”
Holstein says there’s a desire now for nostalgia and the comfort it brings. “Given the current political climate, there’s a lot of yelling and screaming and lying on television,” he says. “We all miss the earnestness of just a kind voice on television. That’s what’s fueling a lot of desire for a Mr. Rogers movie and, hopefully, our show.”
“I believe in auteurs. I believe in creatives,” the Canadian-born actor says. “We do what we can do and then technology is going to have its way and people’s opinions are going to have their way. And who knows what it’s going to turn into?”
“Sonic the Hedgehog” (in which he plays Dr. Ivo Robtonik) required changes in the title character and, in turn, the film. “You just become their Frankenstein monster at some point, right?” Carrey says.
That’s why he likes folks like Gondrey who foster a vision that isn’t determined by committee.
“Your whole goal is to try to capture real emotions and create the pathway for real emotions to come through and become something that looks real,” Carrey says.
“Kidding” begins its second season Nov. 3 on Showtime.