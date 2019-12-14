Joe Alwyn finds a snarkier Bob Cratchit in new 'Christmas Carol'

LOS ANGELES – Bob Cratchit isn’t someone you can walk over – at least not in the new FX version of “A Christmas Carol.”
“He definitely shows some pluck,” says Joe Alwyn, the actor who plays him. “He definitely stands up to Scrooge in a way we haven’t seen before. And there’s sarcasm, snide comments and a slight bitterness and resentment.”
Bottom line, though, Bob isn’t going to change “because he has to serve the (story’s) purpose.”
For Alwyn, who had a one-two costume punch last year with “The Favourite” and “Mary Queen of Scots,” it was a chance to try a different take on a period world. Because the miniseries’ director wanted his actors to speak as if they were in a contemporary drama, “it wasn’t a stuffy Dickensian world,” Alwyn says. “It’s more colloquial and modern and people swear. And, there are themes in it that are a lot darker. It feels a lot more human.”
Bob, he says, has many colors. “There is a tragic side to his story, but you want to find all the different kinds of brushstrokes.”
Because “A Christmas Carol” was shot during summer, those period clothes weren’t exactly comfortable, but they did help Alwyn do his job. “With the period world, so much of it is built around you – the hair, the sets and the makeup. They’re just layers that do much of the work for you.”
Also starring “Harriet,” the screen biography of abolitionist Harriet Tubman, Alwyn says he hasn’t concentrated on period roles. “It just happens. I love seeing the magic of it all happening around you when you step on set. It’s kind of a dream come true.”
While the 28-year-old Brit says he was familiar with “A Christmas Carol,” “it wasn’t something that was part of my diet growing up. So I was coming to (the new production) with quite fresh eyes.”
Stripping away the layers of familiarity, writer Steven Knight was able to make the characters a bit more human, Alwyn says. “They might be larger than life or they might be heightened. But it’s very, very human.”
Growing up in Great Britain, Alwyn remembers running down the stairs in the morning, waking his parents and being so excited. "We were like a pack of boys. The best part was having family around that you hadn’t seen for a while and everybody coming together and eating far too much food.”
An avowed “fan of Christmas,” Alwyn says he’s not very good at shopping. “I do the shopping at the last minute,” he says with a smile.