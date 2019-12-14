Joe Alwyn finds a snarkier Bob Cratchit in new 'Christmas Carol'

Bob, he says, has many colors. “There is a tragic side to his story, but you want to find all the different kinds of brushstrokes.”

Because “A Christmas Carol” was shot during summer, those period clothes weren’t exactly comfortable, but they did help Alwyn do his job. “With the period world, so much of it is built around you – the hair, the sets and the makeup. They’re just layers that do much of the work for you.”

Also starring “Harriet,” the screen biography of abolitionist Harriet Tubman, Alwyn says he hasn’t concentrated on period roles. “It just happens. I love seeing the magic of it all happening around you when you step on set. It’s kind of a dream come true.”

While the 28-year-old Brit says he was familiar with “A Christmas Carol,” “it wasn’t something that was part of my diet growing up. So I was coming to (the new production) with quite fresh eyes.”

Stripping away the layers of familiarity, writer Steven Knight was able to make the characters a bit more human, Alwyn says. “They might be larger than life or they might be heightened. But it’s very, very human.”