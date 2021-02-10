John Legend helps tell the story of the 'Black Church' in America

Church music inspired John Legend's stellar entertainment career.

“I was around all this singing and I wanted to be a part of it,” he explains. His grandmother was his church’s organist. His mother was its choir director. And his father was a church drummer and singer.

“We were at multiple services during the week and on Sundays,” he says during a Zoom conference. “That was my first extensive exposure to music of any sort during that time.”

The Grammy-, Emmy-, Tony- and Oscar-winner details his journey in “The Black Church: This is My Story, This is My Song,” a PBS special tracking the 400-year history of Black churches in America and how they served as inspiration for people who have endured intolerance in many forms.

“When Dr. (Martin Luther) King sang, ‘I’ve been to the mountaintop,’ he was referring to Moses being on the mountaintop and not getting to the Promised Land with the Israelites,” he says. “I think we’ve taken that on as part of our struggle for freedom.”