John Salley steps out of his comfort zone with 'Sneakerella'

Basketball legend John Salley may play a sneaker tycoon in the Disney+ movie “Sneakerella,” but he doesn’t take credit for upping anyone’s shoe game.

“When Michael Jordan came in and Phil Knight decided that they were going to make him synonymous with sneakers being able to make you fly or stay in the air longer, that started a whole new sneaker culture,” Salley says. “When I was younger, you just wanted to have whatever sneaker was new.”

In the musical, Chosen Jacobs plays an aspiring sneaker designer determined to leave his mark on the industry. The stumbling block: He needs to get to Salley’s Darius King, who can make those dreams come true.

A switch on “Cinderella,” “Sneakerella” leans into the aspirational aspects of the classic story. “It’s about taking those dreams, working to make them realized and sowing the seeds to make things happen,” says Executive Producer Jane Startz.

“It’s also about resilience,” says Executive Producer Rachel Watanabe-Batton. “We’ve all needed a dose of (that) after the years that we’ve had.”

For Salley, the first player to win four championships with three different teams, it’s a chance to flex his acting muscles.

“I find acting entirely more challenging (than basketball),” the 57-year-old says. “There were scenes with Chosen, who is (under) 25, giving me some of the best acting techniques that I’ve had in five years of acting class. I’m not going to say it’s harder. There are more people involved. When you’re playing a sport, you just have your teammates to worry about. But when you’re making a movie, everybody participates in that movie.”

Among the film’s hurdles: dancing. Jacobs, who says he hadn’t done it professionally, was nervous about stepping out – particularly in sneakers. Surprisingly, athletic shoes were ideal.

“I’ve always felt like sneakers are kind of the best shoe for everything. The shoes were magical," he says.

Jacob’s character, El, makes the connection to Darius King through King’s daughter, played by Lexi Underwood. She, too, had dance scenes and confirmed the opinion: “I dabbled in ballet and a couple of other dance styles when I was growing up. I would take sneakers over anything.”

Because shoe culture is so big, “Sneakerella’s” producers realized they could use it in a number of ways.

Sneakers, Watanabe-Batton says, are part of a person’s individuality and expression. “When I worked in the hip hop industry, sneakers were everywhere…and you had to have swagger.” Now, they have become a way to support artists and reflect a wearer’s creativity.

Salley says he had his own sneaker line after his second championship. “I just happened to be 30 years ahead of the time. I know what it’s like to sit around and try to make something that’s fly that you think a lot of people are going to like. When I watched this movie, it was like they were doing my life.”

Even before he began a career in basketball, Salley wanted to be an actor. “And then I kept growing and my brother told me, ‘There are no seven-foot skateboarders or hip hop performers,’ so I went into my passion, which was basketball.”

The dream, however, didn’t die. “When I was a player, my teammates used to tell me if I focused as much on trying to be an entertainer as I did basketball, I’d be an all-star…and I agree. But I thought being a champion was better.”

To prove he’s a team player, Salley joined his young co-stars in the recording studio.

“I wrote six songs and they didn’t make the movie,” he says with a laugh.

"Sneakerella" begins May 13 on Disney+.

