John Stamos puts his not-so-good basketball skills to work in 'Big Shot'

Stamos’ character, Marvyn Korn, “gives as good as he gets,” says Yvette Nicole Brown, who plays the school’s dean. “It’s not like we’re just all on him and he’s sitting there sweet and kind. He gives us a reason to be a little disgruntled every now and again. He’s a mess sometimes.”

Because Stamos hasn’t done a role like this before, it’s an opportunity to see something new, Executive Producer Dean Lorey says. “He’s terrific in the show.”

Stamos, meanwhile, tosses the compliments back to his younger co-stars. They went through a basketball boot camp and, like the star, didn’t know much about the game.

“There were different levels,” says Executive Produce Bill D’Elia. “Some of them could play a little bit. Some of them were quite not good.” The basketball coordinator rehearsed the plays so they would look slick on screen.

“Ultimately, we picked the best actresses,” Lorey says.

“They’re fantastic,” Stamos says. “I’ve always said that this show won’t work unless those girls work. And each episode they really find their characters…and they get better at basketball, too.”